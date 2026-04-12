Jannik Sinner reclaimed the world number one ranking by overpowering Carlos Alcaraz to win the Monte-Carlo Masters final.

The 24-year-old Italian ground his way to a 7-6 (5) 6-3 win in difficult conditions as the top two players in men’s tennis met on clay for the first time since last year’s epic French Open final, which Alcaraz won in five sets.

Ultimately it was Sinner who dealt better with the swirling wind in Monaco on Sunday to extend his winning run at Masters 1000 level to 22 matches and reduce his head-to-head deficit with the Spaniard to 10-7.

Speaking on court afterwards, the victor said: “We came here just trying to get as many matches as possible, having good feedback before other big tournaments coming up.

“Today was very high-level from both of us. It was a bit windy, breezy, completely different conditions than the tournament until today. “But look, the result is amazing. Getting back to number one means a lot to me.

At the same as I always say, the ranking is secondary. I’m very happy to win at least one big trophy on this surface.

“I haven’t done it before, so it means a lot to me.”