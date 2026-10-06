Jannik Sinner will not play again this season because of the knee injury that has sidelined him since Wimbledon.

“Me together with the doctors have decided that I need a course of treatment for my knee, which means that the 2026 season is officially over.”

In a video on social media, Sinner said: “Hello everyone, I would like to give you a little update.

The world number one recently announced he would not be able to return in China as planned and he has now decided to call an early end to his campaign.

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It is understood the Italian will not undergo surgery for what his team described as inflammation of his right knee.

The extended absence means he will miss the ATP Finals in Turin next month as well as the Davis Cup finals in Bologna.

Sinner has been hugely successful in the latter months of the season over the last few years, winning the ATP Finals back-to-back and ending 2025 with a 15-match unbeaten run.

The 25-year-old has been at the top of the rankings since April but he is now certain to lose top spot, with Alexander Zverev less than 1500 points adrift.

“The last couple of years, especially the ending in Turin, gave me so many beautiful feelings and emotions, which this year is going to be way different,” added Sinner.

“But at the moment I also need to think about my long-term career. I will do everything possible to get back 100 per cent.”

Sinner set a new record by winning five successive Masters 1000 titles in the spring and, with his big rival Carlos Alcaraz sidelined by a wrist injury, he appeared completely dominant.

But those efforts appeared to catch up with him at the French Open, where he suffered a stunning second-round loss to Juan Manuel Cerundolo – one of only three defeats this season.

He rebounded impressively at Wimbledon, defeating Zverev in the final to claim a second successive title at SW19, but he has not been seen on a match court since.