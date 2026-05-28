Title favourite Jannik Sinner dramatically succumbed to the Paris heat as his hopes of a first French Open title ended.

Sinner won only two more games in a 3-6 2-6 7-5 6-1 6-1 defeat that blows the men’s tournament at Roland Garros wide open, with 39-year-old Novak Djokovic the only player left to have claimed a grand slam title.

The world number one looked to be cruising to victory over Argentinian Juan Manuel Cerundolo in the second round at two sets and 5-1 up but his tolerance for the conditions evaporated within sight of the finish line.

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It also means, for the first time since Djokovic’s US Open win in 2023, a major crown will be claimed by someone other than Sinner or Carlos Alcaraz.

From 5-1 in the third set and potentially a minute away from the locker room, Sinner sensationally lost 18 points in a row to trail 0-40 serving for the match a second time at 5-4.

He sat on the advertising hoardings at the side of the court for several seconds, prompting umpire Aurelie Tourte to come down from her chair and enter a discussion with the world number one.

Sinner was attended to by medical staff and was allowed to leave court after saying he felt sick to have his condition assessed and blood pressure taken before returning and losing three more games and the set.

It is unusual for players in such scenarios to leave the court, with heat-related cramp deemed a loss of condition for which a medical timeout cannot be received.

Sinner did not take a timeout but the assessment took several minutes, and former British number one Tim Henman said on TNT Sports: “The umpire shouldn’t be getting off her chair. It’s not her responsibility, that’s the player’s responsibility.

“I don’t see why he should get the benefit of going into an air-conditioned room.”

Sinner then took a permitted break to change his clothes at the end of the set and appeared in slightly better shape but his movement around the court was still extremely laboured and Cerundolo cruised through the fourth set.

Sinner tried to recover, blowing a fan onto his face and drinking from what appeared to be a can of cola, but there was no way back.

The world number one went into the tournament as the biggest favourite here since Rafael Nadal having not lost a match since February, winning 30 in a row, and with big rival Alcaraz sidelined through injury.

But the pale-skinned Italian’s vulnerability in the heat is well known and the unseasonal Paris heatwave looked to be potentially his toughest opponent.