Jannik Sinner extends unbeaten streak on indoor hard courts at Paris Masters
The Italian has not lost in 22 covered matches on the surface
Jannik Sinner continued his unbeaten streak on indoor hard courts with a comfortable victory over Zizou Bergs at the Paris Masters.
The Italian has not lost in 22 covered matches on the surface and that never looked like changing against Belgian Bergs, with Sinner winning 6-4 6-2.
Another title would see him overtake Carlos Alcaraz to reclaim the world number one spot following the Spaniard’s shock loss, and Sinner will hope the tournament’s change of venue can help him overcome previous struggles.
Sinner had only previously won one match at the Paris Masters, which has moved this year to La Defense Arena from its previous home at Bercy.
The 24-year-old again struggled with cramp in beating Alexander Zverev in the final in Vienna at the weekend and shook out his legs a few times here, but he kept Bergs at arm’s length.
“It’s a very unique court here,” said Sinner, who missed last year’s tournament.
“Usually I always struggled a bit so I’m very happy to come through the first match. I’m very happy with how I served today, I was very precise and I started off with a break, which gives you a bit more confidence straight away.”
Zverev is the defending champion but he had to dig deep to avoid a shock early exit, fighting back from 3-1 down in the third set to see off Argentina’s Camilo Ugo Carabelli 6-7 (5) 6-1 7-5.
Following his career-best win over Alcaraz on Tuesday, Britain’s Cameron Norrie will face surprise Shanghai Masters champion Valentin Vacherot in the last 16.
Having produced one of the stories of the season by coming through qualifying and eventually defeating his cousin Arthur Rinderknech in the final in China earlier this month, the Monaco player engineered a repeat in Paris.
After the draw once again threw them together, Vacherot came out on top for the second time, winning 6-7 (9) 6-3 6-4.
Ninth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime just about kept alive his hopes of making the ATP Finals with a 5-7 7-6 (5) 7-6 (4) win over Alexandre Muller.