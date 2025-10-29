Jannik Sinner continued his unbeaten streak on indoor hard courts with a comfortable victory over Zizou Bergs at the Paris Masters.

The Italian has not lost in 22 covered matches on the surface and that never looked like changing against Belgian Bergs, with Sinner winning 6-4 6-2.

Another title would see him overtake Carlos Alcaraz to reclaim the world number one spot following the Spaniard’s shock loss, and Sinner will hope the tournament’s change of venue can help him overcome previous struggles.

Sinner had only previously won one match at the Paris Masters, which has moved this year to La Defense Arena from its previous home at Bercy.

The 24-year-old again struggled with cramp in beating Alexander Zverev in the final in Vienna at the weekend and shook out his legs a few times here, but he kept Bergs at arm’s length.

