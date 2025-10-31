Jannik Sinner moved a step closer to regaining the world number one ranking with victory over Ben Shelton in the Paris Masters quarter-finals.

Carlos Alcaraz’s shock early loss to Cameron Norrie means Sinner can overtake him by winning the tournament, and the Italian is a clear favourite despite not being at his freshest physically.

Sinner again looked stiff early in the match against Shelton, but he has now beaten the American seven times in a row and he was rarely troubled in a 6-3 6-3 victory.

“I’m very happy,” said Sinner to Sky Sports. “It was a very, very tough match.

“You know this before the match against Ben, at times you don’t have a lot of control because of his incredible serving, but today I felt like I was returning very well. Also from the back of the court I played very solid and also very aggressive.”

Read more: Jannik Sinner extends unbeaten streak on indoor hard courts at Paris Masters

Read more: Darts sensation Luke Littler hits out after being denied entry for Wigan event after being stuck in traffic