World number one Sinner made it 20 consecutive wins with a 6-2 7-5 victory against the Brit

Jannik Sinner of Italy reacts against Cameron Norrie of Great Britain during the Men's Singles Round of 16 match on Day Nine during the Mutua Madrid Open 2026. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

Jannik Sinner ended Cameron Norrie’s run in the fourth round of the Madrid Open and then hit out at the tournament’s scheduling.

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World number one Sinner made it 20 consecutive wins with a 6-2 7-5 victory to set up an exciting clash with new Spanish wonderkid Rafael Jodar. The 19-year-old has been the talk of his home city and is through to the quarter-finals on his debut but Sinner believes he has not been well served by the schedule having only completed his third-round win over Joao Fonseca just before 1am on Monday morning. The two-match night session in the Spanish capital does not begin until 8pm, and Sinner said: “For our body and mind, going on court at 11pm and you play at midnight, past midnight, it’s not easy. “Then also, even if you have a day off, the fans they see only us on court, and then we finish at 1.15am. But then you have press conference, recovery, eating, treatment, you don’t go to bed until 4 or 5am. It messes up the whole day. So I think we can do better, definitely.” Read more: PSG recovers from early Harry Kane penatly to hold slim lead over Bayern Munich in historic nine-goal thriller Read more: 'Stand up Rory': Trump breaks off White House address to applaud McIlroy’s 'unconquerable courage'

Jannik Sinner of Italy greets Cameron Norrie of Great Britain at the end of the match. Picture: Getty

Jodar continued his dream run, beating Vit Kopriva 7-5 6-0 on Tuesday. Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham was again in attendance along with a number of the Chelsea squad. Norrie had never played a competitive match against Sinner before but admitted ahead of the contest that the Italian “rips me up and smokes me” in practice. Sinner is looking to make history by winning a fifth consecutive Masters 1000 title but he has admitted he does not find the conditions in Madrid easy and he is yet to hit top form in the Spanish capital. It was the same against Norrie but he still had too much for the British number one, who ultimately could not handle the relentlessness of Sinner’s hitting. After a one-sided first set, Sinner briefly wobbled when he dropped serve in the middle of the second to allow Norrie back on terms but it was a brief reprieve.

Jannik Sinner of Italy plays a backhand volley against Cameron Norrie of Great Britain. Picture: Getty