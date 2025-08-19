Jannik Sinner pulls out of US Open mixed doubles after Cincinnati Open retirement
Jannik Sinner has pulled out of the US Open mixed doubles event following his retirement from the Cincinnati Open.
Listen to this article
The world tennis number one was supposed to compete in mixed doubles with Katerina Siniakova, but after becoming ill in recent days, he will no longer take part.
The US Tennis Association announced the withdrawal and replacement less than an hour before the first contests were scheduled to be played in the new mixed doubles event.
Sinner and Siniakova will be replaced by Americans Danielle Collins and Christian Harrison.
The news of Sinner's departure from the doubles contest comes following his retirement from the Cincinnati Open after only being on court for 24 minutes.
Read more: British tennis star announces retirement at the age of 30
Read more: Emma Raducanu and Jack Draper to face off in US Open doubles
Sinner appeared out of sorts in hot conditions in Ohio and was broken three times by rival Carlos Alcaraz to trail 5-0.
With Alcaraz about to serve for the set, four-time grand slam champion Sinner called for the trainer and decided to quit to hand the world number two a maiden Cincinnati Open title.
Sinner addressed the crowd after his retirement, saying: “I’m super, super sorry to disappoint you.
“From yesterday I didn’t feel great, I thought I would improve during the night, but it came up worse.
"I tried to come out and make it at least a small match but I couldn’t handle more. I’m very, very sorry for all of you.”
Sinner shared an update on social media where he announced he will be resting for a couple of days.
He wrote: "Yesterday I didn’t feel great and I’m really sorry to disappoint you. Thank you so much to everyone supporting me on-site and from home, your support means the world.
"Congrats to @carlitosalcarazz and his team, you’re having an incredible season and I wish you all the best for what’s ahead.
"Now it’s time to rest a couple of days before getting back to work."