Jannik Sinner has pulled out of the US Open mixed doubles event following his retirement from the Cincinnati Open.

The world tennis number one was supposed to compete in mixed doubles with Katerina Siniakova, but after becoming ill in recent days, he will no longer take part.

The US Tennis Association announced the withdrawal and replacement less than an hour before the first contests were scheduled to be played in the new mixed doubles event.

Sinner and Siniakova will be replaced by Americans Danielle Collins and Christian Harrison.

The news of Sinner's departure from the doubles contest comes following his retirement from the Cincinnati Open after only being on court for 24 minutes.

