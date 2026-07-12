The victory saw Sinner become the 10th player in the Open Era to defend the crown

Italy's Jannik Sinner reacts to beating Germany's Alexander Zverev during their men's singles final tennis match on the fourteenth day of the 2026 Wimbledon Championships. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

Jannik Sinner retained his Wimbledon title with victory over Alexander Zverev in the scorching men’s final on Sunday, becoming the 10th player in the Open Era to defend the crown.

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The world number one from Italy came through a gripping contest in scorching conditions, winning 6-7 (7-9) 7-6 (7-2) 6-3 6-4 to seal back-to-back titles at the All England Club. It was also a 100th grand slam match win for the world number one, who earned royal approval from the Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, in the front row of the Royal Box. French Open champion Zverev, playing in his first Wimbledon final, pushed Sinner all the way and took the opening set in a tense tie-break before the defending champion hit back to level the match in the second. There was concern for the German midway through the third set when he slipped and appeared to clutch his right knee, but he was able to continue as Sinner pressed on to wrap up victory. Read more: George and Charlotte join Kate for Centre Court showdown at Wimbledon Read more: Linda Noskova wins Wimbledon final after beating Karolina Muchova to seal first Grand Slam title

The Princess of Wales presents the Gentleman's Singles Trophy to Italy's Jannik Sinner after his victory. Picture: Getty

After losing nine matches in a row and 14 sets against the Italian, Zverev knew he had to do something different and his intention was clear from the start. The German stands 6ft 6in and hits the ball as sweetly as any player yet often in his career he has hung metres behind the baseline and relied on his defensive skills. His forehand has also been prone to breaking down but he picked up where he left off in his semi-final against Britain’s Arthur Fery, stepping into the court and unleashing on the ball. Sinner had really raised his level in a semi-final demolition of Novak Djokovic but previously had not been timing the ball particularly well, and a shanked forehand cost him the only break point of the opening two sets at 4-3. Zverev was the better player overall, though, and it was fitting that it was a clean winner off the German’s forehand that clinched the first tie-break.

Jannik Sinner of Italy celebrates winning the championship point. Picture: Getty

Zverev crouched down with both fists clenched looking towards his support box, roaring in delight. The contest lacked the contrast of styles that makes clashes between Sinner and the much-missed Carlos Alcaraz so compelling but it was tight and tense, with the serves of both men snuffing out any potential opportunities. Zverev, who will overtake Alcaraz to become world number two on Monday, seemed to have the edge still until the next tie-break, when Sinner’s forehand clicked into gear at just the right moment and suddenly he was the player dictating the rallies. An understated fist pump towards his team greeted a missed Zverev backhand on set point and the second seed headed off to the bathroom with the momentum of the match abruptly shifted. Unexpectedly it was Zverev who had the first look in the third set, with Sinner playing a shaky game to cough up a break point at 3-3, but he was fortunate that his opponent slipped behind the baseline.

Sinner and Zverev embrace at the net. Picture: Getty