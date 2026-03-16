Four-time grand slam champion Jannik Sinner clinched a 7-6 (6) 7-6 (4) victory over Daniil Medvedev in a match lasting just under two hours in baking conditions in California.

Jannik Sinner claimed his first title of the year with victory over Daniil Medvedev in Indian Wells.

The four-time grand slam champion had had an underwhelming start to the season by his stratospheric standards, but he was peerless in the Californian desert, not dropping a set through the fortnight.

A tight, high-quality encounter against a resurgent Medvedev looked like it would head to a decider when the Russian went 4-0 up in the second-set tie-break, but Sinner reeled off seven points in a row to clinch a 7-6 (6) 7-6 (4) victory.

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His first title at the BNP Paribas Open means Sinner has completed the set of all the biggest titles on hard courts, winning the Australian Open, US Open, ATP Finals and all six Masters 1000 events.

The 24-year-old is also the youngest man to complete the set of hard-court trophies. He said, "It has been a very, very tough tournament. In my mind, I knew it was the only hard-court tournament of the big ones I hadn't won, so I'm very happy about how I handled it. Seeing Daniil playing again this level, it's important for tennis."

He is also the only player to win back-to-back titles at Masters level, the pinnacle of the ATP Tour, without dropping a set, having done the same in Paris at the end of last season.