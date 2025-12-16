Every year, we repeat the same myth that January 1st is the day everything changes.

The health and wellness industry depends on it. Detox teas, juice cleanses, 30 day challenges, bootcamps and heavy gym discounts all appear at the same moment, designed to make young people feel that the only way to improve their wellbeing is through an extreme reset.

But the latest data on oral health, drug misuse and mental wellbeing across England shows something very different. Young people’s health challenges are chronic, not seasonal.

They are not caused by December, and they will not be solved by January.



You cannot reverse years of stress, poor sleep, dental issues, financial pressure or coping behaviours with a four week overhaul. Most of the programmes pushed at this time of year rely on extremes.

They demand perfection, discipline and motivation at a time when life is already overwhelming. When young people struggle to maintain that pace, they feel as though they have failed.

The truth is that these systems were never designed for real life.



Social media makes the cycle even stronger. Endless before and after photos, polished morning routines and influencers training twice a day turn health into something you display rather than something you build gradually.

It increases the pressure to change instantly, even though the issues affecting young people develop slowly and over years.

As a world renowned osteopath and health and wellness coach, I work one to one with elite athletes, entrepreneurs, film and television stars and global musicians to help them perform at their best and live free from pain.

My approach draws on years of international experience and a deep understanding of how the body and mind work together.

I use a holistic 360 degree method focused on restoring balance, improving movement and building strength that lasts. Whether in a home, hotel or studio, my guiding principle is always the same. Self care must be part of everyday life, not something you attempt once a year.



This is why I encourage people to focus on small, realistic habits that start now, not at midnight on January 1st. Habits that fit into daily routines and can be used even on the busiest, most stressful days. These are the actions that genuinely support your body and mind in ways you can maintain.



For example, a ten minute walk improves circulation, reduces stiffness, lifts mood and helps reset your day. Stretching your hips, chest and back releases common areas of tension. Slower breathing reduces stress and takes pressure off your upper ribs and neck.

Preparing a simple meal ahead of time stabilises energy levels and prevents convenience eating. Clearing a small space in your room or making your bed changes the feel of your environment. None of this is complicated, but all of it helps.

This idea forms the foundation of my Body in 10 method. You have 144 ten minute blocks in your day. You only need one of them, given to movement, calm, preparation or reset.

Options include a brisk walk, gentle stretching, a short bodyweight routine, resistance band exercises, deep breathing, journaling, preparing breakfast for tomorrow, drinking a glass of water or tidying a small area you use every day.



If you are starting from zero, begin without overthinking it. It does not have to involve the gym. Walking, swimming, yoga and home workouts all count. Nutrition works in the same way. Add more whole foods, more colour and more water, and slowly reduce processed snacks.



These habits cost little or nothing. They do not require perfection. They work because they are simple and repeatable and because they fit into real life.



Moderation is what makes them last. We do not need to pretend that January 1st is the moment change magically happens. Real change begins the moment you choose one ten minute block and use it with purpose, long before the New Year countdown begins.

