Japanese authorities say an offshore “megaquake” in the Hokkaido–Sanriku region could unleash a devastating 98ft tsunami

A car drops into a collapsed road damaged due the massive earthquake in Tohoku Town, Aomori Prefecture on Tuesday. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

A powerful 6.5-magnitude earthquake has struck off the coast of Hokkaido, Japan, just days after a separate quake sparked 10ft tsunami fears.

Workers remove debris at the commercial facility 'Hachinohe Shopping Center Lapia' after the magnitude-7.5 earthquake. Picture: Alamy

Officials have urged residents in coastal communities to have evacuation plans ready, warning that a catastrophic event could strike along the Japan Trench and Chishima Trench. The current alert zone stretches almost 800 miles, from Chiba in the northeast up to Hokkaido — the first time this level of advisory has been issued since the category was created in 2022.

An employee uses adhesive tape to reinforce bottles and glasses to prevent them from falling at a pub where dishes and other items were scattered due to an earthquake in Hachinohe City, Aomori Prefecture. Picture: Getty

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi warned the nation to stay vigilant, saying: “Due to this earthquake, the likelihood of a large earthquake occurring from Hokkaido to the Sanriku offshore region is now assessed to be higher than normal. Accordingly, the ‘Off the Coast of Hokkaido and Sanriku Subsequent Earthquake Advisory’ has been issued.” She added that residents in at-risk areas should remain alert for at least a week: “Regardless of whether your area was affected by this earthquake, residents in regions where disaster-preparedness measures are advised should… pay close attention to information from the Japan Meteorological Agency and local authorities.”

Collapsed bookshelves at a high school library is seen in Hachinohe City in Aomori Prefecture on Tuesday. Picture: Getty