Nearly two million people have been urged to evacuate as a powerful typhoon approaches Japan’s Pacific coast, threatening to bring torrential rain, violent winds and a heightened risk of landslides.

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) warned it is "extremely likely that some form of disaster has already occurred in landslide-prone areas and similar zones" and urged people to ensure their safety "immediately" over "an imminent threat to life" amid Typhoon Dujuan.

Japan's ministry of internal affairs said 1,908,645 people have been asked to evacuate in six of the country’s prefectures, including Ibaraki, Chiba, Tokyo, Kanagawa, Shizuoka and Saitama.

It comes as a woman in her 60s is thought to have been buried alive following a landslide in the city of Yokosuka as emergency services attempt to rescue her

Up to 50,890 households have already been left without power across the country, Tokyo's power company (TEPCO Power Grid) has said.

Chiba prefecture has been the worst affected area, with 41,130 households impacted.

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