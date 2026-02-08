The ultraconservative's coalition is expected to secure a decisive win, according to polls.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi delivers a campaign speech for the February 8 general election. Picture: Alamy

By Cristina Diciu

Voters are braving the snow to cast their ballots as Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi hopes the snap election will bolster her struggling party's power and enable her to push through a conservative political agenda.

While Ms Takaichi remains hugely popular, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), which has governed Japan for most of the last seven decades, has been rocked by funding and religious scandals. She called Sunday's snap elections only after three months in office, as she seeks to make progress on a right-wing agenda that highlights plans to boost Japan's economy and military capabilities as tensions grow with China. Ms Takaichi also wants to strengthen ties with her US ally amid pressures from President Donald Trump, who has suggested Japan should spend more on defence.

Ms Takaichi took office as Japan's first female leader in October. Picture: Alamy