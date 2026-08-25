Teams of around 80 people took turns pulling 30-metre ropes attached to the structure in Aomori prefecture

By Georgia Rowe

Nearly 1,800 people have helped move a 360-tonne Japanese castle keep using ropes and rollers.

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Volunteers hauled the historic Hirosaki Castle tower more than two metres as part of a major preservation project. Teams of around 80 people took turns pulling 30-metre ropes attached to the structure in Aomori prefecture, moving it 1.13 metres on Saturday and a further 1.09m on Sunday. The castle keep - a fortified tower within a castle - had been shifted from its original site in 2015 to allow workers to repair a wall damaged by a major earthquake. Rather than dismantling the nationally designated cultural property, officials used hikiya – a traditional Japanese method of moving entire buildings intact. Read more: Moment tornado tears through villages in Southern France leaving dozens injured and 300 homes damaged Read more: Tate brothers' lawyer claims $14m supercars and $50m yacht were rented, while passports were 'cardboard props'

Teams of around 80 people took turns pulling 30-metre ropes attached to the structure in Aomori prefecture. Picture: Instagram

People Enjoy Cherry Blossom At Hirosaki Castle. Picture: Getty

The building was placed on rollers or rails before being slowly pulled into position. The castle wall has now been rebuilt, with all 2,185 stones returned to their original locations. Kensuke Hayasaka, from Hirosaki City’s parks and green spaces division, said demand to take part was far higher than organisers expected. “We had about 8,000 applications for the 1,800 slots over the last two days, roughly four times oversubscribed, so not everyone could participate,” he told the Guardian. “Not only from the city, but from across Japan and overseas; a fair number from south-east Asia and from Europe and North America.”