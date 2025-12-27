A 50-vehicle pile up on a Japan highway has left two dead and 26 injured, police say.

Two trucks crashed on the road, sparking a chain reaction of collisions that set at least 10 vehicles on fire.

A 77-year-old woman from Tokyo was killed, and another body was discovered in the driver's seat of a burnt-out truck.

Five were seriously injured, and 21 had minor injuries, local police reported.

A heavy snow warning was in place at the time of the crash, as police say icy surfaces could have caused vehicles to skid.