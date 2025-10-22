Tourists paused, jaws dropped. Londoners grinned. Social media lit up. And those lucky enough to bag tickets to the Grand Sumo at the Royal Albert Hall got more than a cultural showcase, they got a masterclass in soft power.

Because behind the viral joy was something more strategic. Something smarter. And our PM and his advisers should be paying attention.

Japanese Ambassador Hiroshi Suzuki, in post for barely a year, is quietly delivering what may be the most effective campaign of local-level diplomacy Britain has seen in decades. His X feed, a gently chaotic, deeply charming stream of posts ranging from pub lunches to Paddington Bear, has earned him unlikely cult status. Intentional or not, it’s compelling. And more importantly, it’s working.

Beneath the humour sits a serious CV.

A former Secretary to the late Shinzo Abe, and diplomat with postings in Tehran, Washington, and Seoul, Suzuki-san knows exactly what he's doing.

Unlike our government who whenever they venture abroad resemble a November works outing to Blackpool - see the recent mob-handed India trade visit.

If you're wondering how to brighten a nation's image while deepening ties? Sumo is where to start. The Grand Sumo at the Royal Albert Hall wasn’t just a spectacle—it was a historic privilege.

This was only the second time in history the event had left Japan, the last over three decades ago so kudos to RAH boss James Ainscough for his diplomatic coup. Sometimes you need to look backwards to look forwards.

One of the smartest moves the Japanese delegation made was to wholeheartedly embrace Britishness.

From pints to Lime Bikes, world heritage sites to beloved children's icons, they met the public where it mattered. That, in turn, gave Brits licence to enthusiastically adopt Japan’s national sport.

And here’s the diplomatic takeaway for Britain as we worry about our waning soft power across the world.

This campaign worked because the sumo wrestlers looked like they were loving every moment. They found what Brits are proud of and got stuck in.

None of us needs to see Sumo Starmer thankyouverymuch … but I do wish he would at least pretend he’s occasionally enjoying the job, especially when representing us abroad

So, here’s to Ambassador Suzuki and his magnificent sumo squad. For their spectacle. For their charm.

And for reminding the world that sometimes the smartest diplomacy starts with good old-fashioned fun.

Andy Coulson is Founder of Coulson Partners and host of the podcast Crisis What Crisis.