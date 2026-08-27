Renowned artist Yayoi Kusama, who shot to stardom after spending decades of her life in a psychiatric hospital, has died aged 97

Artist Yayoi Kusama has died aged 97 in Tokyo. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Bell

Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama, who shot to stardom after spending decades in a psychiatric hospital, has died aged 97.

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The artist, distinguished by her iconic bright red bobbed wig, was known for her psychedelic artworks and “infinity mirror room” installations. Kusama died in a Tokyo hospital on August 14th, her company Yayoi Kusama Inc. announced on Thursday, and remembered her as a “pioneering avant-garde artist.” In a statement, they wrote: “Throughout an extraordinary lifetime devoted entirely to artistic creation, Kusama pursued an internationally acclaimed career as a pioneering avant-garde artist whose creative practice encompassed visual art, performance, fiction, and poetry.” Read more: Rocky Horror Picture Show actor Tim Curry dies aged 80 Read more: King and Queen to visit Caribbean in autumn tour

Yayoi Kusama Exhibition in Paris. Picture: Getty

“She continued to paint until her final days, never setting aside her brush, and continued exploration of forever love and eternal soul.” “We will carry forward Kusama’s wishes and, through art, continue to bring hope and strength for the future to people around the world.” Kusama’s exhibitions quickly grew in popularity on social media for their “instagrammable” qualities, as images of art-goers popped up across online platforms. Her 2024 exhibition in Australia was the most popular in the country’s history.

Fans of Kusama would queue up for hours to see just a 30-second snippet of her exhibitions. Picture: Getty

Kusama’s career traversed a range of artistic disciplines: from the immersive exhibitions to “body festivals” inviting naked performers covered in polka dots on stage. She even wrote to US president Richard Nixon offering to sleep with him in return for ending the Vietnam War. The move was met with horror from Kusama’s conservative family at home. Kusama was born in 1929 in Matsumoto, Japan, and suffered a difficult childhood under the care of an abusive mother and a cheating father.

Kusama’s career traversed a range of artistic disciplines: from the immersive exhibitions to “body festivals” inviting naked performers covered in polka dots on stage. Picture: Getty

As a child, she would spend her days in her wealthy family’s plant nurseries drawing, despite her mother’s efforts to stop her. She began experiencing hallucinations, in which the plants would begin moving around and talking to her. To cope, she would draw what she saw. During the Second World War, at the age of 13, Kusama was conscripted to create fabric for Japanese army parachutes. She would go on to study Nihonga, a traditional Japanese style of painting, but would become bored with the style.

In 1960's New York Kusama found success and became synonymous with controversy. Picture: Getty

She went on to reject the future of a planned marriage and children and, in 1958, moved to New York. There, she fell in love with artist and theorist Donald Judd and found success with her “infinity net” paintings. In 1962, she sold the first of these to artists Frank Stella and Judd for $75. In 2014, Kusama sold one of these paintings, known as White No 28, for a record-breaking $7.1m (£5.7m), making history for a living female artist. She would go on to become synonymous with controversy. In 1968 she held New York’s first “homosexual wedding” in Tribeca, and cleaned a “dirty” Soviet flag outside the UN headquarters in protest of the invasion of Czechoslovakia.

In 1958, Kusama rejected a future of a planned marriage and children and moved to New York. Picture: Getty

She struggled mentally during her time in New York and was frequently admitted to hospital. Following the death of her close friend Joseph Cornell in 1972, she began to experience hallucinations, panic attacks and attempted suicide. She checked herself into a psychiatric hospital in 1977, which offered art therapy and decided to live there permanently, as the institution allowed her to pursue her art with the support of stability and structure. By the beginning of the 1990s, interest in Kusama’s work had declined, despite the artist having published several novels.

She checked herself into a psychiatric hospital in 1977 which offered art therapy and decided to live there permanently. Picture: Alamy