The 64-year-old conservative is known as Japan's "Iron Lady"

Sanae Takaichi was elected the first female Prime Minister. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Japan's parliament has elected ultraconservative Sanae Takaichi as the country's first female prime minister.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The election on Tuesday came a day after Ms Takaichi's struggling party struck a coalition deal with a new partner expected to pull her governing bloc further to the right. Ms Takaichi replaces Shigeru Ishiba, ending a three-month political vacuum and wrangling since the Liberal Democratic Party's disastrous election loss in July. Mr Ishiba, who lasted only one year as prime minister, resigned with his Cabinet earlier in the day, paving the way for his successor. Ms Takaichi is seen as a staunchly conservative figure, and her election is regarded as a pivot to the right. The 64-year-old is known as Japan's "Iron Lady", and she is an admirer of Margaret Thatcher. Read more: Beer shortages loom in Japan as Asahi resorts to paper and faxes after cyber attack wreaks havoc Read more: Construction begins on Trump’s $250m 'big, beautiful' White House ballroom

Japan's new Prime Minister is elected. Picture: Getty

Ms Takaichi won 237 votes - four more than a majority - compared to 149 won by Yoshikoko Noda, head of the largest opposition party, the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, in the lower house. As the results were announced, Ms Takaichi stood up and bowed deeply. The LDP's alliance with the Osaka-based right-wing Japan Innovation Party, or Ishin no Kai, ensured her premiership because the opposition is not united. Ms Takaichi's untested alliance is still short of a majority in both houses of parliament and will need to court other opposition groups to pass any legislation - a risk that could make her government unstable and short-lived. "Political stability is essential right now," Ms Takaichi said at Monday's signing ceremony with the JIP leader and Osaka governor Hirofumi Yoshimura. "Without stability, we cannot push measures for a strong economy or diplomacy."