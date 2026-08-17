US Middle East envoy Mr Kushner has arrived in Israel following the Hamas talks in Egypt

Jared Kushner met with Hamas in Egypt. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Sir Tony Blair and Jared Kushner have met with Hamas leaders for discussions over the stalled ceasefire in Gaza.

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Mr Kushner, the son-in-law of Donald Trump, held the meeting in Egypt on Sunday in a renewed effort to make progress for peace in the Middle East. He was joined by former Prime Minister Sir Tony Blair, and the pair are set to meet with meet with Benjamin Netanyahu today after the Israeli leader rejected a 15-point plan for Gaza by Trump's Board of Peace. They will also be joined by Nickolay Mladenov, the Board of Peace director, after Netanyahu vowed that "the existence of Israel and the security of all Israeli citizens is non-negotiable". Read more: Todd Blanche refuses to pledge independence from Trump as attorney general Read more: Reform sets out plan to end ‘immoral’ welfare payments to foreigners

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected the 15-point plan last week. Picture: Alamy

Kushner’s meeting with Hamas was aimed at ensuring the militant group’s commitment to the road map, according to the regional official. In response, Hamas said it was willing to begin the 14-day negotiation period to work out a timetable for its implementation but for that to happen, all parties must approve the road map. The proposals would see Hamas hand over weapons to the Palestinian technocratic committee appointed to oversee daily operations in the territory. However, Netanyahu has previously insisted that Israel will not retreat from any position in Gaza until Hamas has been completely disarmed. Rejecting the road map last week, Netanyahu said: "The existence of Israel and the security of all Israeli citizens is non-negotiable. We stand firm on these interests.

Sir Tony Blair and members of the 'Board of Peace' speaks during Security Council meeting. Picture: Alamy