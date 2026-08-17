Jared Kushner and Sir Tony Blair meet Hamas leaders before talks with Israel in an attempt to save stalled peace deal
US Middle East envoy Mr Kushner has arrived in Israel following the Hamas talks in Egypt
Sir Tony Blair and Jared Kushner have met with Hamas leaders for discussions over the stalled ceasefire in Gaza.
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Mr Kushner, the son-in-law of Donald Trump, held the meeting in Egypt on Sunday in a renewed effort to make progress for peace in the Middle East.
He was joined by former Prime Minister Sir Tony Blair, and the pair are set to meet with meet with Benjamin Netanyahu today after the Israeli leader rejected a 15-point plan for Gaza by Trump's Board of Peace.
They will also be joined by Nickolay Mladenov, the Board of Peace director, after Netanyahu vowed that "the existence of Israel and the security of all Israeli citizens is non-negotiable".
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Kushner’s meeting with Hamas was aimed at ensuring the militant group’s commitment to the road map, according to the regional official.
In response, Hamas said it was willing to begin the 14-day negotiation period to work out a timetable for its implementation but for that to happen, all parties must approve the road map.
The proposals would see Hamas hand over weapons to the Palestinian technocratic committee appointed to oversee daily operations in the territory.
However, Netanyahu has previously insisted that Israel will not retreat from any position in Gaza until Hamas has been completely disarmed.
Rejecting the road map last week, Netanyahu said: "The existence of Israel and the security of all Israeli citizens is non-negotiable. We stand firm on these interests.
"We don't do it in advertising offices, we really do it on the ground.
"We proved it all the time when we entered Rafah, and on the Philadelphia axis, when we entered Lebanon and eliminated Nasrallah and the rocket depot there, when we attacked Iran twice.
"Contrary to all those who preach to us, we do what needs to be done for the security of Israel and we can and know how to stand our ground even against our best friends when necessary."
But regional governments, including Saudi Arabia and the UAE issued a joint statement condemning the rejection, which said: "Israel now bears responsibility for obstructing the efforts to bring peace in Gaza."
Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, 2023, in which at least 1,200 people were killed, and 251 were taken hostage.
Israel's response saw a massive military campaign launched in Gaza - during which more than 73,290 people were killed, including 21,280 children, according to the territory's health ministry.