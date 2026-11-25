Donald Trump's envoy Jared Kushner has challenged European leaders to offer an alternative plan to end the war in Ukraine, saying none has been presented to the US so far. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Donald Trump's envoy Jared Kushner has challenged European leaders to offer an alternative plan to end the war in Ukraine, saying none has been presented to the US so far.

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Mr Kushner, the President's son-in-law, said he had pressed Vladimir Putin on the European position that a ceasefire should come before wider talks on security, but that the Russian leader "doesn't seem that interested". In a podcast interview, he argued that negotiators should focus on the post-war relationship to help secure a lasting peace. "We've asked the Europeans or the Ukrainians if they have a better idea on how to get there, but nobody has presented us with one so far," he said. European and Ukrainian leaders have warned that Russia could use peace negotiations to seek changes to the continent's security arrangements. Moscow's demands have included Nato withdrawing troops from eastern Europe. Read More: US 'delays shipments' of Patriot missiles to Ukraine despite warnings Russia is plotting fresh wave of strikes Read More: Boris Johnson attacks 'putrid' Trump praise for Putin and urges Nato troops in Ukraine

Mr Kushner, the President's son-in-law, said he had pressed Vladimir Putin on the European position that a ceasefire should come before wider talks on security. Picture: dpa picture alliance archive/Alamy

Mr Kushner and fellow US envoy Steve Witkoff have supported widening talks to cover European security, post-war guarantees and economic recovery. Mr Kushner said agreeing the post-war relationship could make the dispute over Ukrainian territory easier to resolve. "Right now there's no way to bridge that last issue," he said. He described himself as a mediator balancing the interests of "two sides that have two different perspectives on how to end the war". During the interview, Mr Kushner praised Mr Putin as a "grand master of politics" who was "very, very well-prepared". He said his assessment was that the Russian President wanted peace and was also seeking to change Russia's relationship with the US. Mr Kushner repeated a Russian claim that a Ukrainian attack on Mr Putin's residence in Valdai had set back peace talks earlier this year.