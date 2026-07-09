Blow for England as FIFA doubles Jarell Quansah's suspension after World Cup red card despite overturning US star Folarin Balogun's ban
The defender will now miss two matches, meaning he will only be available for the final should England get there
England defender Jarell Quansah has been handed a two-match ban after his sending off during their World Cup last-16 victory over Mexico.
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The 23-year-old sent off after VAR review following a sliding challenge which saw his studs go into the shin of Jesus Gallardo in the second half of Monday morning's victory.
England were considering appealing the decision after FIFA suspended USA striker Folarin Balogun’s one-match ban, something that was lobbied for by US president Donald Trump in a hugely controversial move.
But in a blow for the Three Lions, manager Thomas Tuchel has now discovered that Quansah’s suspension has been doubled to two matches instead of one after the governing body found him in breach of Article 14 of their code of conduct.
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This states a player would get a two-game ban for serious foul play.
It means the Bayer Leverkusen defender will miss both Saturday’s quarter-final against Norway as well as a potential semi-final against either Argentina or Switzerland.
The only prospect of a return for the defender being in the final if they get that far.
England were forced to play out the rest of the second half with ten men after Quansah's red card in the 54th minute at the Azteca.
The squad also faces being without Jordan Henderson after the experienced midfielder broke his arm in a freak accident during the post-match celebrations on the pitch.
Henderson, 36, was always expected to take a supporting role, was carried off on a stretcher with oxygen moments after the full-time whistle.
The former Liverpool captain was rushed to hospital and underwent surgery.
A FIFA statement read: "The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has imposed the following sanction on England’s national-team player Jarell Quansah, who was sent off as a result of a direct red card during the FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Mexico and England played on 5 July 2026 at Mexico City Stadium:“2-match suspension for a breach of article 14 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code.
"The suspension will be served in the upcoming match(es) of the representative team of England in the FIFA World Cup 2026™ and in accordance with art. 69 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code."
The decision comes despite the row in the US centered around star player Balogun after Donald Trump admitted asking Fifa to review the red card he received in the round-of-32 match against Bosnia-Herzegovina, which led to the reversal of his one-match suspension.
The 20-year-old's ban was lfted following successful lobbying from Mr Trump, who astonishingly admitted to asking Fifa president Gianni Infantino to review the ban.
In the end, it proved ineffective as the us crashed out against Belgium 4-1.