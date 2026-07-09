The defender will now miss two matches, meaning he will only be available for the final should England get there

Quansah was sent off versus Mexico. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

England defender Jarell Quansah has been handed a two-match ban after his sending off during their World Cup last-16 victory over Mexico.

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Thomas Tuchel faces a selection dilemma after the news. Picture: Getty

This states a player would get a two-game ban for serious foul play. It means the Bayer Leverkusen defender will miss both Saturday’s quarter-final against Norway as well as a potential semi-final against either Argentina or Switzerland. The only prospect of a return for the defender being in the final if they get that far. England were forced to play out the rest of the second half with ten men after Quansah's red card in the 54th minute at the Azteca.

Quansah was shown the red card against Mexico and had the one-match ban extended to two after FIFA found him in breach of Article 14 of their code of conduct. Picture: Getty

The squad also faces being without Jordan Henderson after the experienced midfielder broke his arm in a freak accident during the post-match celebrations on the pitch. Henderson, 36, was always expected to take a supporting role, was carried off on a stretcher with oxygen moments after the full-time whistle. The former Liverpool captain was rushed to hospital and underwent surgery. A FIFA statement read: "The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has imposed the following sanction on England’s national-team player Jarell Quansah, who was sent off as a result of a direct red card during the FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Mexico and England played on 5 July 2026 at Mexico City Stadium:“2-match suspension for a breach of article 14 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code. "The suspension will be served in the upcoming match(es) of the representative team of England in the FIFA World Cup 2026™ and in accordance with art. 69 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code."

Folarin Balogun had his ban upturned. Picture: Getty