A couple "deliberately starved" their three-year-old daughter to death over many months, a court has heard.

By Flaminia Luck

Jaskiret Singh Uppal, 36, and Manpreet Jatana, 34, appeared at the Old Bailey on Tuesday charged with the murder of Penelope Chandrie. Prosecutor Philip McGhee said the Crown's case was that the defendants mistreated their daughter over an "extended period of time" and "deliberately starved" her, leading to her death. The court heard that the couple failed to register Penelope's birth, provide her with GP care or education as they "isolated" themselves from the wider world. When the child died, it is alleged that they initially thought of cremating the body in the back garden of their home in Hayes, west London, before contacting a funeral director. On December 17 2023, police found Penelope's "very emaciated" body wrapped in a sheet with bruising to her neck, the court was told.

