Former Cambridge professor Jason Arday has been found dead at his south London home, LBC understands.

Mr Arday is understood to have been found "unresponsive" at an address in Battersea on Friday afternoon.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said that officers were called by the London ambulance Service to the property at 3.12pm on Friday.

The Met Police statement read: “Sadly, a 41-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. His next-of-kin have been informed and are being supported by officers.

“At this time his death is being treated as unexpected, but is not believed to be suspicious. The case is being investigated by officers from the Met’s Central South Command Unit. A file will be prepared for the coroner.”

Mr Arday resigned as a professor of sociology of education at the elite University of Cambridge on August 5.

This followed several press reports of plagiarism against him.

He was the university's youngest-ever black professor.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow.