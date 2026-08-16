More than £40,000 raised for family of former Cambridge professor Jason Arday
More than £40,000 has been raised for the family of former Cambridge professor Jason Arday after a Windrush campaigner launched a fundraising drive in his memory.
Listen to this article
Prof Arday had resigned from his post as the professor of sociology of education last week after allegations of plagiarism were made against him.
He was pronounced dead after emergency services were called to an address in Battersea, south London, on Friday following reports that a man had been found unresponsive inside a property.
On Saturday afternoon, campaigner Sir Patrick Vernon launched a fundraiser on GoFundMe, which has received more than 1,400 donations and raised more than £40,000.
Writing on the crowdfunder’s webpage, Sir Patrick paid tribute to the “pioneering” academic.
He said: “I was one of the people who publicly supported Jason during the recent controversy because I was deeply concerned about the nature and intensity of the attacks directed towards him.
“I was also subject to media scrutiny for signing the letter of support and challenged in supporting Jason.
“Following his death, my immediate concern is now for Jason’s family.
“I am therefore establishing this fund to help contribute towards funeral, memorial and associated family costs and to provide practical support during an unimaginably difficult period.”
The organisation Stand Up To Racism has announced plans for a vigil in Prof Arday’s memory.
It will be held on the steps of the National Gallery in Trafalgar Square, central London, at 6pm on Monday.
The group’s co-convenor, Weyman Bennett, said in a statement: “Jason Arday’s death is a tragedy – but make no mistake, it was the result of a racist witch hunt.
“For more than a week, the right-wing press, politicians and the far right have hounded Jason with the most vicious racism.
“They are spreading the far right lie that black people are only appointed because of the colour of our skin, rather than our ability.
“They have blood on their hands. Our thoughts are with Jason’s family, but we are furious with those who are to blame. Enough is enough.”
It comes after Prime Minister Andy Burnham described the professor’s death as a “tragedy” and called for a “moment of reflection”.
Mr Burnham told reporters during a visit to Cornwall: “It’s a tragedy on so many levels, but particularly just for everybody who knew Jason, his family obviously, his friends. We think of think of them today.
“It’s not a moment for any rushing to judgment. It’s a moment for reflection, I would say, reflecting on how things came to this.
“A really sad, sad and sorry state of affairs and I think we all today think of Jason, his contribution, and his family and friends.”
In the hours before he died, Prof Arday told University of Cambridge professor, and director of the Autism Research Centre, Sir Simon Baron-Cohen that he “couldn’t go on”.
Sir Simon told the BBC: “He was being subjected to relentless scrutiny, including ridicule, discrediting absolutely every detail of his life, and he wasn’t coping with the loss of his career, the loss of his reputation, and he felt he couldn’t go on.”
'Sustained abuse'
In a statement issued by his publisher Simon & Schuster UK on Friday, Prof Arday’s family said: “Jason was subjected to a campaign of sustained abuse for the more than three years since he accepted the role of professor at Cambridge University by those who would leave no stone unturned in their quest to undermine him.
“The campaign of misinformation was too much for Jason, who was a gentle man and who always wanted to see the best in everyone.
“We are in shock to have lost this amazing father, partner, brother, uncle and son.
“We won’t comment further at this point beyond asking the press to leave us alone now, and to stop the campaign of harassment which has been waged against Jason and his family for too long.”