Former Cambridge professor Jason Arday was found dead at his south London home on Friday night. Picture: Supplied

By Flaminia Luck

More than £40,000 has been raised for the family of former Cambridge professor Jason Arday after a Windrush campaigner launched a fundraising drive in his memory.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Prof Arday had resigned from his post as the professor of sociology of education last week after allegations of plagiarism were made against him. He was pronounced dead after emergency services were called to an address in Battersea, south London, on Friday following reports that a man had been found unresponsive inside a property. On Saturday afternoon, campaigner Sir Patrick Vernon launched a fundraiser on GoFundMe, which has received more than 1,400 donations and raised more than £40,000. Writing on the crowdfunder’s webpage, Sir Patrick paid tribute to the “pioneering” academic. He said: “I was one of the people who publicly supported Jason during the recent controversy because I was deeply concerned about the nature and intensity of the attacks directed towards him.

Members of the public walk past floral tributes to remember academic Jason Arday. Picture: Getty

“I was also subject to media scrutiny for signing the letter of support and challenged in supporting Jason. “Following his death, my immediate concern is now for Jason’s family. “I am therefore establishing this fund to help contribute towards funeral, memorial and associated family costs and to provide practical support during an unimaginably difficult period.” The organisation Stand Up To Racism has announced plans for a vigil in Prof Arday’s memory. It will be held on the steps of the National Gallery in Trafalgar Square, central London, at 6pm on Monday. The group’s co-convenor, Weyman Bennett, said in a statement: “Jason Arday’s death is a tragedy – but make no mistake, it was the result of a racist witch hunt. “For more than a week, the right-wing press, politicians and the far right have hounded Jason with the most vicious racism. “They are spreading the far right lie that black people are only appointed because of the colour of our skin, rather than our ability. “They have blood on their hands. Our thoughts are with Jason’s family, but we are furious with those who are to blame. Enough is enough.”

Arday carrying the Olympic Flame between Sutton and Merton. Picture: Alamy