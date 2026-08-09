Jason Arday cancels book tour events after plagiarism claims
Questions have been raised over the truth of claims made by Arday - including that he ran 600 miles in six days and raised £5.5 million for charity
Academic Jason Arday has cancelled events promoting his forthcoming memoir after his resignation over a high-profile plagiarism row.
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A bookshop event in Edinburgh and a conference speech featuring the former Cambridge University professor have been called off.
His memoir, Great And Unfortunate Things, is to be published in the UK on August 27.
Prof Arday’s resignation from Cambridge on Wednesday followed a series of media reports alleging he plagiarised his PhD thesis, completed at Liverpool John Moores University, and other research.
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Further questions were asked in the press about the truth of other claims he made, including saying he ran 600 miles in six days and that he had raised £5.5 million for charity.
At the start of the week, publishers Simon & Schuster said that Prof Arday’s memoir was to go ahead as planned.
Prof Arday was due to attend Topping and Company Booksellers in Edinburgh on September 18, but the event has now been cancelled.
He was also booked for a “fireside chat” at the Royal Geographical Society.
On their webpage it says the conversation has been cancelled “on the request of the speaker”.