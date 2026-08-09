Questions have been raised over the truth of claims made by Arday - including that he ran 600 miles in six days and raised £5.5 million for charity

Jason Arday speaking at The Times Higher Education conference in Birmingham on Thursday 28th November 2026. Picture: Alamy

By Poppy Jacobs

Academic Jason Arday has cancelled events promoting his forthcoming memoir after his resignation over a high-profile plagiarism row.

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A bookshop event in Edinburgh and a conference speech featuring the former Cambridge University professor have been called off. His memoir, Great And Unfortunate Things, is to be published in the UK on August 27. Prof Arday’s resignation from Cambridge on Wednesday followed a series of media reports alleging he plagiarised his PhD thesis, completed at Liverpool John Moores University, and other research. Read more: F1 Driver George Russell announces engagement to long-time partner Carmen in sunset dinner snaps Read more: Irish Government jet believed to be carrying Daniel Kinahan lands in Ireland

Jason Arday carrying the Olympic Flame on the Torch Relay leg between Sutton (London Borough) and Merton (London Borough). Picture: Alamy