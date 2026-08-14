'The campaign of abuse was too much': Jason Arday's family pay tribute to 'gentle' former professor
Jason Arday, a former professor at Cambridge University, was found "unresponsive" at home on Friday afternoon
The "campaign of abuse" against Jason Arday was "too much" his family have said, after the former professor was found dead this afternoon.
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In a statement issued through his publisher Simon & Schuster UK, his family paid tribute to the "gentle" 41-year-old, describing him as an "amazing father, partner, brother, uncle and son" who "wanted to see the best in everyone".
The former professor faced "sustained abuse for more than three years" led by "those who would leave no stone unturned in their quest to undermine him", the statement continued.
Jason Arday was found unresponsive at an address in Battersea on Friday afternoon.
Mr Arday resigned as a professor of sociology of education at the elite University of Cambridge on August 5 following several allegations of plagiarism.
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The statement said: “Jason was subjected to a campaign of sustained abuse for the more than three years since he accepted the role of professor at Cambridge University by those who would leave no stone unturned in their quest to undermine him.
“The campaign of misinformation was too much for Jason, who was a gentle man and who always wanted to see the best in everyone. We are in shock to have lost this amazing father, partner, brother, uncle and son.
“We won’t comment further at this point beyond asking the press to leave us alone now, and to stop the campaign of harassment which has been waged against Jason and his family for too long.”
A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said that officers were called by the London Ambulance Service to the property at 3.12pm on Friday.
The Met Police statement read: “Sadly, a 41-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. His next-of-kin have been informed and are being supported by officers.
“At this time, his death is being treated as unexpected, but is not believed to be suspicious. The case is being investigated by officers from the Met’s Central South Command Unit. A file will be prepared for the coroner.”
The Education Secretary Lucy Powell said she was "“deeply shocked and saddened" to learn of Mr Arday's death.
She wrote on X: “I’m deeply shocked and saddened to hear about the death of Jason Arday.
“My heartfelt condolences are with his friends and family at this very sad time.
“I urge people to give them privacy through this incredibly difficult period & to remember there are real people with loved ones involved.”
A spokesperson for the University of Glasgow, where Mr Arday worked as a professor from January 2022 to March 2023, said: “We are deeply shocked and saddened by the death of our former colleague Professor Jason Arday. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with his friends and family at this desperately sad time.”
A spokesperson for Durham University said: “We are shocked and terribly sad to learn of the death of Jason Arday. Jason was a member of Durham University’s Sociology Department between 2019 and 2022.
"He is remembered at Durham as a kind and warm person, who actively sought to promote opportunities for PhD students. We want to express our deepest sympathy to his family who are in our thoughts today.”
After his death, Cambridge Vice-Chancellor Professor Deborah Prentice said: “We are desperately saddened to hear this tragic news.
"Our heartfelt sympathies go to Jason Arday’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.”
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