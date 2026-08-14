Jason Arday, a former professor at Cambridge University, was found "unresponsive" at home on Friday afternoon

Cambridge Vice-Chancellor Professor Deborah Prentice said she was “desperately saddened” by the death of former professor Jason Arday. Picture: Supplied

By Issy Clarke

The "campaign of abuse" against Jason Arday was "too much" his family have said, after the former professor was found dead this afternoon.

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In a statement issued through his publisher Simon & Schuster UK, his family paid tribute to the "gentle" 41-year-old, describing him as an "amazing father, partner, brother, uncle and son" who "wanted to see the best in everyone". The former professor faced "sustained abuse for more than three years" led by "those who would leave no stone unturned in their quest to undermine him", the statement continued. Jason Arday was found unresponsive at an address in Battersea on Friday afternoon. Mr Arday resigned as a professor of sociology of education at the elite University of Cambridge on August 5 following several allegations of plagiarism. Read more: Former Cambridge professor Jason Arday found dead aged 41 Read more: University of Cambridge to review 'relevant processes' alongside investigation into appointment of Jason Arday

Mr Arday is understood to have been found unresponsive at an address in Battersea on Friday afternoon. . Picture: Supplied

The statement said: “Jason was subjected to a campaign of sustained abuse for the more than three years since he accepted the role of professor at Cambridge University by those who would leave no stone unturned in their quest to undermine him. “The campaign of misinformation was too much for Jason, who was a gentle man and who always wanted to see the best in everyone. We are in shock to have lost this amazing father, partner, brother, uncle and son. “We won’t comment further at this point beyond asking the press to leave us alone now, and to stop the campaign of harassment which has been waged against Jason and his family for too long.”

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said that officers were called by the London Ambulance Service to the property at 3.12pm on Friday. The Met Police statement read: “Sadly, a 41-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. His next-of-kin have been informed and are being supported by officers. “At this time, his death is being treated as unexpected, but is not believed to be suspicious. The case is being investigated by officers from the Met’s Central South Command Unit. A file will be prepared for the coroner.”

The Education Secretary Lucy Powell said she was "“deeply shocked and saddened" to learn of Mr Arday's death. She wrote on X: “I’m deeply shocked and saddened to hear about the death of Jason Arday. “My heartfelt condolences are with his friends and family at this very sad time. “I urge people to give them privacy through this incredibly difficult period & to remember there are real people with loved ones involved.”