The National Education Union is calling for a "fair and transparent investigation” into the former Cambridge professor after new allegations came to light.

Jason Arday's memoir comes out in the US today. Picture: Cambridge University

By Jacob Paul

Former Cambridge Professor Jason Arday's memoir has hit the shelves in the US with no mention of the high-profile plagiarism row or the resignation that followed amid the controversy.

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But the book's pages still say the author is "currently" the 2002 Professorial Chair in the Sociology of Education at Cambridge University and the "youngest black academic to hold a professorship at the university" despite resigning last week. No author's notes or publisher's notes have been added to reflect the controversy that has sparked his downfall. However, in the epilogue, Arday writes: "Sadly, almost every good thing that has happened to me has come with some kind of cost and my appointment to Cambridge has been no exception. "I cannot sugarcoat the fact that there have been those who have been outraged and offended by the idea of a black professor at such an elite institution. "I have continued to face harassment and persecution as the subject of targeted campaigns driven by racial animus." The former professor has cancelled events promoting the memoir, which is to be published in the UK on August 27. He has cancelled his book tour in the UK. On Tuesday, a union leader, who has spoken out about facing racism as a child, distanced himself from a letter of support for Arday. Daniel Kebede, General Secretary of the National Education Union (NEU), initially signed the letter two weeks ago on the Good Law Project website. It had claimed there had been a “smear campaign” against the academic, insisting the allegations of plagiarism he is facing are “entirely false”. The NEU has now withdrawn its backing for Mr Arday and says a new letter should be issued “appealing for a fair and transparent investigation”. It comes after three academics asked their names to be removed from the letter after new allegations about Arday came to light. They are Sonita Alleyne, the first woman to head up Jesus College, where Arday was employed, Sir Simon Philip Baron-Cohen, a Cambridge professor of developmental psychopathology , and Ricardo Sabates Aysa, an education and international development expert. But Mr Kebede believes that Arday should still have a “right to due process”, the NEU said. AnNEU spokesman said: “As a trade unionist, Daniel Kebede fundamentally believes that where questions are raised about an individual's professional conduct, that person has a right to due process. “Daniel Kebede signed the statement on the information provided to him at the time. “In light of the new information that has since emerged, he would have hoped that the authors of the statement would have presented a different statement. One appealing for a fair and transparent investigation.”

Jason Arday speaking at The Times Higher Education conference in Birmingham on Thursday 28th November 2024. Picture: Alamy