Collins made headlines in 2013 when he became the first active male athlete in one of North America's four major professional sports leagues to publicly come out as gay

Jason Collins during a game against the Toronto Raptors on March 10, 2014. Picture: Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Jason Collins, the first openly gay active player in the NBA, has died at the age of 47 after battling cancer, his family said on Tuesday.

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Collins revealed in September that he was undergoing treatment for a brain tumour and later disclosed he had stage four glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. "We are heartbroken to share that Jason Collins, our beloved husband, son, brother and uncle, has died after a valiant fight with glioblastoma," the family said in a statement. Collins made headlines in 2013 when he became the first active male athlete in one of North America's four major professional sports leagues to publicly come out as gay. Read more: Trump to ask Xi Jinping to 'open up' China on state visit, as he seeks to maintain trade war truce Read more: Singer Ellie Goulding among those to receive honours from Prince of Wales

A moment of silence for Jason Collins before the Minnesota Timberwolves v San Antonio Spurs game during Round Two Game Five of the 2026 NBA Playoffs on May 12, 2026. Picture: David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images