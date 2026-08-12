Comedian Jasper Carrott said he is “so proud” of his actress daughter Lucy Davis after she revealed she has been diagnosed with incurable breast cancer.

The Office star, 53, revealed her condition on Tuesday, saying she “doesn’t know how long she has left”.

In a statement, Carrott, 81, whose real name is Robert Davis, said: “This is a very difficult time for the whole family, and we have been supporting her in every way possible since her diagnosis.

“We are so grateful for all the support we have had over this trying time and we are very hopeful for her future being what she wants it to be.

“We are so proud of our daughter and love her so much.

“The way she has conducted herself through many traumatic health issues is a lesson to us all.

“We would request privacy for the coming months, but thanks once again for the love and concern shown by so many people.”