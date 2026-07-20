Argentina's President Javier Milei has announced a national holiday. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Argentinian President Javier Milei has announced a national holiday despite his country failing to manage a single shot on target in their 1-0 World Cup final defeat to Spain.

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Spain were the worthy winners of the tournament and hardly came under any pressure during Sunday night’s final at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Billed as a box-office final between the South American and European champions, what transpired was a defence versus attack exercise as the holders showed spirit but precious little else. But despite a lacklustre performance from Lionel Messi and his men, Mr Milei has pressed ahead with a national holiday for the South American nation as they crashed out of the competition. Posting to X, the Argentine president wrote: “Global celebration. “In light of the interest surrounding the celebrations for the achievement of the Argentine National Team, I wish to inform the public that the day chosen by the players and the coaching staff for the celebration will be declared a national holiday.” Read more: Donald Trump refuses to leave stage as Spain lifts World Cup trophy despite pleas from FIFA president Read more: Spain crowned World champions following 1-0 win over Argentina after extra time

FESTEJO MUNDIAL

Dada la inquietud sobre los festejos por el logro alcanzado por la Selección Argentina, comunico a la población que, en función de lo que decidan los Jugadores y el Cuerpo Técnico respecto al día para celebrar, el mismo será declararado feriado nacional. — Javier Milei (@JMilei) July 20, 2026

The president may be praising the national team, but fans and pundits from the international community have condemned the Argentinian squad after they played a dirty game and a dirty tournament. During the match, Enzo Fernandez’s late challenge on Spain’s Pau Cubarsi earned him his second yellow card in the space of ten minutes. The Chelsea midfielder’s crunching tackle on the Spanish defender practically flipped him in the air. Fernandez was then shown red in the 93rd minute as Argentina’s winning hopes appeared to shatter before their eyes. It made Fernandez the sixth player in history to receive a red card in a men’s World Cup final, and the third from Argentina. But Fernandez wasn’t the only Argentine who saw red.

Enzo Fernandez's foul on Spain's Pau Cubarsi earned him a red card. Picture: Getty

Leandro Paredes was also sent off but only after the final whistle when scenes turned ugly, when he grabbed Spanish midfielder Gavi by the throat and threw him to the ground. He was just one of several Argentinian players seen shoving the Spanish opposition to the ground in frustration in a showing of poor sportsmanship. Nahuel Molina also appeared to throw a punch towards one of the celebrating Spain players. Their actions have sparked fury from pundits and fans alike, who have hit out at their “indefensible thuggery and criminality”.

Leandro Paredes should be banned from international football for life viciously assaulting Spanish players after the final whistle.



Indefensible thuggery and criminality. pic.twitter.com/aW5NMMIUXE — Adam Schwarz (@AdamJSchwarz) July 19, 2026