TV presenter Jay Blades, who fronted The Repair Shop, has appeared in court charged with two counts of rape.

The 55-year-old tv personality appeared via video link at Telford Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

He only spoke to confirm his name, address and date of birth at the six-minute hearing.

From Claverley in Shropshire, Blades has been granted conditional bail to appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court on 10 September.

The father-of-three was not required to enter pleas.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: “Jason Blades, 55, of Claverley in Shropshire, has been charged with two counts of rape."

