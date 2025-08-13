Former The Repair Shop presenter Jay Blades appears in court on rape charges
TV presenter Jay Blades, who fronted The Repair Shop, has appeared in court charged with two counts of rape.
Listen to this article
The 55-year-old tv personality appeared via video link at Telford Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
He only spoke to confirm his name, address and date of birth at the six-minute hearing.
From Claverley in Shropshire, Blades has been granted conditional bail to appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court on 10 September.
The father-of-three was not required to enter pleas.
A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: “Jason Blades, 55, of Claverley in Shropshire, has been charged with two counts of rape."
Read More: Man 'beaten to death with rocks' pictured for first time as three teenagers charged with murder
Read More: It's up to the public to stand up to shoplifters, says police chief
This comes as Blades appeared at Worcester Crown Court on August 5 via video link for a preliminary hearing in relation to a separate controlling or coercive behaviour charge.
The TV star has previously denied engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour towards his estranged wife Lisa-Marie Zbozen between January 1 2023 and September 12 last year.
Furniture restorer Blades found fame on restoration programme The Repair Shop, which he started presenting in 2017.
He also presented the BBC’s Money For Nothing until 2020, and appeared on Celebrity Masterchef and Celebrity Bake Off as well as Comic Relief.