Tragic teenager Jay Slater tried to send a friend a message saying “I’m not going to make it” as he fought for his life after falling into a ravine.

“When we signed into Jay’s Snapchat there was an unsent message from Jay,” to his friend Bradley Geoghegan, she said.

His devastated mum Debbie Dunan logged into his snapchat account after retrieving his phone - where she found Jay’s desperate message to a friend.

A new documentary about his disappearance has revealed some of the activity on his phone after he went missing.

His body was found after a search that lasted nearly a month.

Jay, 19, died in Tenerife after falling around 80ft to his death in treacherous terrain while trying to walk back to his holiday accommodation.

“So the message was obviously just flying around and then the message sent to Brad, which obviously gave Brad a fright.

“He messaged me straight away ‘are you on Jay’s phone?’. I said yeah we’ve just signed into his Snapchat.

“He said ‘listen, I’m not going to make it’. It’s kind of like he knew he just wasn't going to make it.”

At an inquest into his death in July, Debbie said her son’s death he had “touch the hearts of the nation”.

She gave a tribute to the 19-year-old, whose death from head injuries was ruled an accident, following a two-day hearing at Preston Coroner’s Court ending on Friday.

Coroner Dr James Adeley ruled Mr Slater, who had taken a number of drugs, had fallen in a dangerous ravine, suffering un-survivable head injuries while try to walk back to his holiday let across mountainous terrain in Tenerife, in July last year.

Ms Duncan, accompanied by the teenager’s father, Warren Slater, wept as she told the court her son was “full of fun and was always a joy to be around” with many friends.

He was close to completing his apprenticeship as a bricklayer, was learning to drive and had been “counting down the days” to his first holiday with friends abroad.

“Not in a million years did we predict what was to unfold,” she said.

“He had a large circle of good friends who have been left devastated at his tragic death.

“Our lives will never be the same without Jay in it.”

Her son’s disappearance prompted huge media coverage and sparked a multitude of conspiracy theories on social media.

Ms Duncan added: “He may of just been a story for the past 13 months, a story full of untruths. He did touch the hearts of the nation and that overwhelms us.

“We ask you to please now let Jay rest in eternal peace."