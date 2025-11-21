The mother of Jay Slater, who died after going missing in Tenerife last summer, has stepped up her campaign for a new law to tackle online trolls.

Her 19-year-old son, from Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire, attempted a 14-hour walk home the morning after taking drugs and alcohol on a night out on the holiday island last summer.

Debbie Duncan is being backed by her local MP in calling for "Jay's Law" to stop the same abuse for grieving families that her family have suffered.

A huge search was launched after he was reported missing on June 18, and his body was found by a mountain rescue team almost a month later in the steep and inaccessible Juan Lopez ravine, on July 15.

His disappearance sparked a massive manhunt and a host of conspiracy theories about his death.

An inquest last year concluded his death from head injuries was an accident after he lost his footing and fell in a ravine - but the conspiracy theories continue online.

Ms Duncan told The Mirror: "I've been accused of all sorts - they say we knew why he was going to Tenerife and that he was going to get involved in selling drugs.

"That we covered up his murder, that it was all a set up and the GoFundMe was fake and he was going to reappear.

"One content creator even said: 'How do you know it's Jay that was in the coffin? He needs digging up.'

"It hurts. They don't know our family or anything about us, but they're allowed to say what they want."

She is calling for a new law to better regulate social media.

Ms Duncan added: "The people who do this hide behind screens, but what they say has real consequences for real families. I'm campaigning for Jay's Law because something has to change. Families should be allowed to grieve in peace without being dragged through more pain.

In September, Ms Duncan launched an official Parliamentary petition calling for a new "Jay's Law" backed by Sarah Smith, her local MP for Hyndburn and Haslingden.

The two women are now working together to convene a cross-party meeting of MPs and ministers to discuss how Jay's Law can be brought forward.

Labour MP Ms Smith said: "We can't keep allowing grieving families to become targets for abuse and lies every time a tragedy happens."

The campaign comes as a Channel 4 documentary examines the problem of "tragedy trolling".

Called The Disappearance of Jay Slater, it shows how Nicola Bulley and the McCann families have also been targeted by online speculation and trolls.

The petition for "Jay's Law" can be signed at here: https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/742843