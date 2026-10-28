Jay-Z picks Jay-Z to headline Super Bowl 2027
The Brooklyn-born rapper has co-produced the show since 2019, and decided he was the best fit for the upcoming performance
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Jay-Z will headline the 2027 Super Bowl half-time show in a decision helmed by his own company, Roc Nation.
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The 56-year-old rapper is expected to take the stage on February 14th in Inglewood, California, for the 61st Super Bowl Sunday.
Despite rapping: “I said no to the Superbowl. You need me, I don't need you,” in his 2018 song Apes***, the Brooklyn-native signed what is believed to be a $5 million deal with the NFL in 2019.
This deal meant that his label would co-produce the show, playing a large role in selecting the performers for the 12-minute show which reaches millions of viewers.
Jay-Z, whose real name is Sean Carter, wrote in a statement following his performance announcement: “Thirty years of music, work, and culture on the world’s biggest stage".
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Read more: Woman who accused Jay-Z and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs of raping her when she was 13 drops lawsuit
The rapper and entrepreneur added: “This run continues to be a dream come true.”
While he is expected to lead the show, many people online are hoping he will bring out special guests such as his wife Beyoncé whose own headline set was one of the most watched half-time shows of all time.
The pair have a number of major hits together, including Deja Vu, 03’ Bonnie & Clyde, and Crazy in Love.
Some commenters under the NFL announcement on social media were less excited about the decision, criticising Jay-Z for using his power over the show to pick himself, and pointing out that he has not released any new music since 2022.
Releasing new music is not necessarily a prerequisite for performing at the event. Rihanna headlined the show in 2023, despite not having released new music since 2016.
Jay-Z also received rave reviews in summer 2026 for his Jay-Z 30 tour, a celebration of 30 years since his debut album Reasonable Doubt.
Jay-Z’s deal in 2019 came as a surprise, not just because of his previous statements against doing the show, but because Jay-Z had previously been a vocal supporter of NFL player Colin Kaepernick.
Kaepernick was effectively barred from the league after kneeling during the national anthem to protest racism and police brutality.
Jay-Z initially stood publicly alongside the quarterback. He turned down the 2017 Super Bowl which many believed was done in solidarity with the protest, and even tried to sign Kaepernick, to Roc Nation.
He then changed his tune, telling the press in 2019: “We have moved past kneeling.”
His deal with the NFL created the “Inspire Change” campaign which provides money to groups working to tackle inequality.
Jay-Z was recently cleared of rape accusations, after a woman withdrew her claim that the rapper and Sean “Diddy” Combs assaulted her at a party when she was 13.
The woman known to the court as Jane Doe wrote: "Shawn 'Jay-Z' Carter never raped me. I have never met or spoken to Mr. Carter. Mr. Carter never engaged in any inappropriate conduct toward me whatsoever."
He had previously called the claims: "Frivolous, fictitious and appalling allegations".