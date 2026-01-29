A woman has been charged with murder after a one-year-old girl died on the Isle of Wight.

Jayla-Jean Mclaren died in hospital on August 3 after being taken there with serious injuries on August 1, according to Hampshire Police.

On Thursday, the force said Samara Jay Glover has been charged with murder and causing or allowing the death of a child following Jayla-Jean's death.

The 27-year-old, of Dairy Crest Drive in Newport, remains in police custody, police said.

Detective Chief Inspector Gemma Hunter said: "We understand that cases such as this are incredibly concerning and upsetting.

"However, we kindly ask that you do not speculate on this case, as it could potentially impact any future court proceedings.

"We will provide further updates on this investigation when appropriate."

Glover has also been charged with causing or allowing the death of a child and remains in police custody.

A 31-year-old man, also from Newport, was previously arrested on suspicion of murder, causing or allowing the death of a child, and causing assault/ill treatment/neglect/abandonment of a child/young person to cause unnecessary suffering/injury.

He has been bailed with conditions until Monday April 27.