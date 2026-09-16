A senior Army officer has been cleared by a court martial of failing to deal properly with allegations made by a teenage soldier who took her own life five months later.

Colonel Samantha Shepherd was on trial at the Military Court Centre at Catterick Garrison, in North Yorkshire, alongside Major James Hook, with both officers accused of “conduct prejudicial to good order and service discipline”.

Prosecutors said on Tuesday that both senior officers “let down” Gunner Jaysley Beck when she told them about an incident which happened on a Royal Artillery adventure training exercise on Thorney Island, in Chichester Harbour, in July 2021.

The court martial board heard how Gunner Beck told both officers about behaviour towards her by Warrant Officer Michael Webber at a social event during the exercise.

Prosecutors said the young soldier “told each of them enough to understand that she may been sexually assaulted”.

Gunner Beck, 19, was found hanged in her barracks in Larkhill Camp, Wiltshire, in December 2021.