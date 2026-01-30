Jaysley Beck, 19, was found dead at Larkhill Camp in Wiltshire in 2021. Picture: Family handout

By Flaminia Luck

Two Army officers have been charged over their conduct in the case of Gunner Jaysley Beck, who was sexually assaulted and then took her own life.

It is understood Major James Hook and Colonel Samantha Shepherd will face a court martial over their actions relating to the 19-year-old, who was found hanged in her barracks in Larkhill Camp, Wiltshire, in 2021. An inquest into Gunner Beck's death later found that the incident and the Army's failure to take appropriate action "more than minimally" contributed to her death. Former senior non-commissioned officer, 43-year-old Michael Webber, was jailed for six months by a military court last year after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting Gunner Beck five months before her death. Then a battery sergeant major in the Royal Artillery, Webber had engaged Gunner Beck in a drinking game before touching her thigh and trying to kiss her. The court heard Gunner Beck pushed Webber away before hiding in the toilets, standing on top of a toilet seat so Webber would not see where she was. She then spent the night locked in her car before making a complaint to her superiors in the morning.

Michael Webber, 43, was jailed for six months by a military court last year after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting Gunner Beck. Picture: Family handout

However, the incident was not reported to police and Webber was dealt with by a minor administrative action – involving him being interviewed and writing Gunner Beck a letter of apology. He was later promoted. During her inquest, it emerged Gunner Beck had also received thousands of messages from another senior colleague, Bombardier Ryan Mason, her line manager. Wiltshire Police investigated a complaint of harassment submitted by Gunner Beck’s family after her death, relating to Mr Mason’s behaviour, but found the evidence did not support a criminal harassment case. Read more: Soldier, 19, complained of 'unwelcome behaviour' from 'psychotic and possessive' boss before taking her own life Read more: Ex-sergeant major admits sexually assaulting teenage soldier who took her own life

Gunner Beck received 3,600 messages from Bombardier Ryan Mason in one month. Picture: Family handout

A Ministry of Defence spokesperson said on Friday: "Following an investigation by the Defence Serious Crime Command, we can confirm two individuals have been charged with offences under Section 19, Armed Forces Act (conduct prejudicial to good order and service discipline). "It would be inappropriate to comment further as legal proceedings are ongoing." Since Gunner Beck's death, the Ministry of Defence has set up a serious crime command and launched a violence against women and girls taskforce, and more recently has agreed in principle to remove the handling of serious complaints from the individual services.

Leighann McCready, described how her daughter "did not feel safe" at work. Picture: Family handout

'Horrendous failing of the system' Al Carns, minister for the armed forces, said last year: "I think the Gunner Beck case was a horrendous failing of the system. "What I can tell you is in the last several years there's been lots of changes - in the last year we've really made a proactive move to create the correct systems so no woman ever feels alone again in defence."

Gunner Beck’s mother Leighann McCready said her "bright, confident daughterbecame quiet and withdrawn". Picture: Family handout

Last year in court, victim personal statements written by Gunner Beck’s mother Leighann McCready, father Anthony Beck, and sister Emilli Beck were read out. Ms McCready described how she received a phone call from her “very upset” daughter following the incident, who had been “very scared” by Webber. "My bright, confident daughter became quiet and withdrawn,” she said. She described how Gunner Beck felt powerless by how Webber was dealt with, later discovering he had been promoted to Warrant Officer Class 1 rank – telling her “I got a letter, he got a promotion”. "The assault shattered her faith in the system that was supposed to look after her,” Ms McCready said. "I truly believe that what he did and how it was handled broke something inside her that she couldn’t repair.”

Gunner Beck's father said a man old enough to be her dad took advantage of her. Picture: Alamy