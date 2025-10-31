A former Army sergeant major is being sentenced after sexually assaulting a teenage female soldier.

Beck's family say failures within justice system led to her death after Michael Webber pleaded guilty to crime. Picture: Family handout

By Thea Rickard

The ex-sergeant major who sexually assaulted Jaysley Beck should have to "decide what to do" with her belongings, says her mum.

Royal Artillery Gunner Jaysley Beck, who was 19, was found dead in her barracks at Larkhill in Wiltshire on 15 December 2021. She had filed a complaint against Battery Sergeant Major Michael Webber after he pinned her down and tried to kiss her at an Army social event. Webber was later given a 'minor administrative action interview' over the work social event incident, with no further consequences. Read more: Ex-sergeant major admits sexually assaulting teenage soldier who took her own life Read more: Watch awkward moment Defence Minister doesn't know about 'biggest ever military sex abuse scandal'

Royal Artillery Gunner Jaysley Beck, 19, was found dead in her barracks at Larkhill Camp in Wiltshire in 2021 after a Christmas party. Picture: Family handout

He was later promoted to Warrant Officer 1 (WO1) rank, the highest non-commissioned rank in the Army, in May 2022. After leaving the army, Webber pleaded guilty to one count of sexual assault and is due to be sentenced at Bulford Military Court Centre today. In an interview with LBC, Gunner Beck's mother, Leighann McCready, said: "Whatever sentence Michael Webber gets will never ever match the sentence that I’ve got and this will affect me for the rest of my life. "So what would I like to see from him? Maybe he can come to my house first. Empty the boxes and help me decide what I would do with my 19-year-old’s clothes, her belongings." "And then let him be sentenced. Because that would haunt him for the rest of his life."

Mrs McCready said the Army had failed her daughter by not reporting the sexual assault to the police. Picture: Family handout

An inquest into Gunner Beck's death found that the Army's handling of the case had "more than a minimal contributory part in her death". Gunner Beck reported the assault, despite attempts by members of her chain of command to persuade her not to. Her mother said she had done "everything right". "She reported the assault immediately, not once but twice." She said the Army had failed her daughter by not reporting the sexual assault to the police. "If they had done that one simple thing, we believe with all our hearts she would still be with us today," she added. The inquest into Gunner Beck's death also heard she faced harassment from her line manager, Bombardier Ryan Mason, who ‘bombarded’ her with phone messages. Calls for fundamental reform of the complaints system have been raised multiple times in recent years. Two major reviews, in 2019 and 2021, called for a central service complaints team.