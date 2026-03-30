US Vice President JD Vance has said he thinks aliens are 'demons', as he pledged to look into UFOs.

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“I don’t think they’re aliens, I think they’re demons anyway, but that’s a longer discussion,” he said.

“I have not been able to spend enough time on this, but I am going to. Trust me, I’m obsessed with this.”

President Donald Trump announced earlier this year that files relating to UFOs will be declassified and released to the public later in 2026.

On the conservative Benny Show podcast, Vance promised he would look into his "obsession" with unidentified flying objects (UFOs) and extraterrestrial beings.

“Well, look, I think that celestial beings who fly around, who do weird things to people. I think that the desire to describe everything celestial, everything is otherworldly, to describe it as aliens,” Vance said.

“Every great world religion, including Christianity, the one that I believe in, has understood that there are weird things out there, and there are things that are very difficult to explain. And I naturally go, when I hear about sort of extra-natural phenomenon, that’s where I go, is the Christian understanding that, you know, there’s a lot of good out there, but there’s also some evil out there.

“I think that one of the devil’s great tricks is to convince people he never existed.”

President Trump confirmed in February that he had told his Secretary of Defence, Pete Hegseth, to "begin the process of identifying and releasing Government files related to aliens, extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), and unidentified flying objects (UFOs)".

Earlier this year, Trump's predecessor Barack Obama also told a podcast that aliens are "real, but I haven't seen them".

Obama's response went viral and sparked online discussion, which prompted him to clarify the next day that he "saw no evidence" of aliens during his eight-year presidency that "extraterrestrials have made contact with us".

Mr Trump wrote: "Based on the tremendous interest shown, I will be directing the Secretary of War, and other relevant Departments and Agencies, to begin the process of identifying and releasing Government files related to alien and extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), and unidentified flying objects (UFOs), and any and all other information connected to these highly complex, but extremely interesting and important, matters.

"GOD BLESS AMERICA!"