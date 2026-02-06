The reception came as Team USA's athletes entered the parade at the San Siro on Friday

JD Vance, Vice President of the United States, with his wife Usha (left) during the Opening Ceremony, where they were met with boos. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

US Vice President JD Vance was met with boos as he and his nation's athletes arrived at the Winter Olympics opening ceremony.

The Italian crowd spectating at the San Siro in Milan let out a chorus of jeers as Team USA made their way out for the parade. But the boos seemingly grew louder inside the stadium when Mr Vance and his wife, Usha, were shown on the large screens. Slightly warmer applause could then be heard when the cameras panned back towards the athletes, who were led by flag-bearers speed skater Erin Jackson and Frankie del Luca, part of the nation's bobsleigh team. Read more: Mariah Carey stuns crowds at Winter Olympics opening ceremony with Italian song Read more: Emma Raducanu one match away from first trophy win since US Open after reaching Transylvania Open final

The boos come after a spokesperson for the Department for Homeland Security (DHS) confirmed that ICE agents will be in attendance at the Milan Cortina Games. DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said: “All security operations remain under Italian authority". "Obviously, ICE does not conduct immigration enforcement operations in foreign countries." However, they insisted that ICE would not be conducting enforcement operations. Despite the boos, both Team USA's athletes and JD Vance appeared in cheery spirits as they greeted some fans in the crowd. It didn't take long for the audience watching at home to spot the boos, with one X user writing: "Boo's all around San Siro for JD Vance." Another commented: "They only showed Vance for 4 seconds because they knew everyone would boo."

Cecilia Bartoli performing during the opening ceremony. Picture: Alamy

The reception came after Mariah Carey performed the Italian song 'Volare' during the opening ceremony. Carey, 56, stood onstage wearing a dazzling wintry ensemble, consisting of a white and sparkly silver striped gown, with a white feather coat draped over her. She kicked off the performance with the Italian tune, which is best known for landing the country third place in the 1958 Eurovision song contest before going on to become a worldwide hit. Andrea Bocelli also belted out 'Nessun Dorma, while Italian skiing legends Alberto Tomba and Deborah Compagnoni jointly lit the cauldron at the Arc of Peace in Milan. Another alpine hero, Sofia Goggia, lit an unprecedented second cauldron in Cortina. Ahead of the ceremony, the Games had been rocked by a World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) investigation over unsubstantiated claims that athletes are injecting an acid serum into their genitalia to gain an unfair advantage. The unusual saga, dubbed both "crotch-gate" and "penis-gate", has dominated much of the pre-Games discussion in the Dolomites ahead of Friday's opening.

Andrea Bocelli performing Nessun Dorma. Picture: Alamy