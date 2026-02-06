JD Vance booed as he appears on screen with wife at Winter Olympics opening ceremony in Milan
The reception came as Team USA's athletes entered the parade at the San Siro on Friday
US Vice President JD Vance was met with boos as he and his nation's athletes arrived at the Winter Olympics opening ceremony.
Listen to this article
The Italian crowd spectating at the San Siro in Milan let out a chorus of jeers as Team USA made their way out for the parade.
But the boos seemingly grew louder inside the stadium when Mr Vance and his wife, Usha, were shown on the large screens.
Slightly warmer applause could then be heard when the cameras panned back towards the athletes, who were led by flag-bearers speed skater Erin Jackson and Frankie del Luca, part of the nation's bobsleigh team.
The boos come after a spokesperson for the Department for Homeland Security (DHS) confirmed that ICE agents will be in attendance at the Milan Cortina Games.
DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said: “All security operations remain under Italian authority".
"Obviously, ICE does not conduct immigration enforcement operations in foreign countries."
However, they insisted that ICE would not be conducting enforcement operations.
Despite the boos, both Team USA's athletes and JD Vance appeared in cheery spirits as they greeted some fans in the crowd.
It didn't take long for the audience watching at home to spot the boos, with one X user writing: "Boo's all around San Siro for JD Vance."
Another commented: "They only showed Vance for 4 seconds because they knew everyone would boo."
The reception came after Mariah Carey performed the Italian song 'Volare' during the opening ceremony.
Carey, 56, stood onstage wearing a dazzling wintry ensemble, consisting of a white and sparkly silver striped gown, with a white feather coat draped over her.
She kicked off the performance with the Italian tune, which is best known for landing the country third place in the 1958 Eurovision song contest before going on to become a worldwide hit.
Andrea Bocelli also belted out 'Nessun Dorma, while Italian skiing legends Alberto Tomba and Deborah Compagnoni jointly lit the cauldron at the Arc of Peace in Milan.
Another alpine hero, Sofia Goggia, lit an unprecedented second cauldron in Cortina.
Ahead of the ceremony, the Games had been rocked by a World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) investigation over unsubstantiated claims that athletes are injecting an acid serum into their genitalia to gain an unfair advantage.
The unusual saga, dubbed both "crotch-gate" and "penis-gate", has dominated much of the pre-Games discussion in the Dolomites ahead of Friday's opening.
Team GB's bobsleigh pilot Brad Hall and Lilah Fear, one half of an ice dance partnership with Lewis Gibson, carried the Union Jack in Cortina and Milan respectively, on behalf of a 53-strong squad with high hopes of eclipsing their previous Winter Olympic best.
International Olympic Committee president Kirsty Coventry, in her first Games since replacing Thomas Bach in March last year, said: "From north to south, east to west, the flame shines as a beacon of hope for all.“Tonight, that flame will ignite the cauldron.
"Its light will shine for the athletes – and from them, it will spark inspiration across the world."
The Games' first medals are up for grabs on Saturday, which will all be awarded in skiing and snowboarding, with luge and figure skating finals to be held on Sunday.