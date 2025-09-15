Vice President Vance hosted the show from the White House after Charlie Kirk's assassination last week

Vice President JD Vance hosts an episode of 'The Charlie Kirk Show' at the White House. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

JD Vance hailed Charlie Kirk as “the smartest political operative I ever met" as he hosted the late right-wing commentator's podcast a week after he was killed.

The vice president paid tribute to the activist, who was shot dead during a speech on a university campus in Utah on Wednesday, by hosting the "The Charlie Kirk Show" from the White House on Monday. During the show, he described his longtime friend Kirk, 31, as a "joyful warrior for our country", and blamed "left-wing extremism" for his death. Opening the show, Vance said: “Hey everybody, JD Vance here, live from my office in the White House and filling in for somebody who cannot be filled in for but I'm going to try to do my best. “Every single person in this building, we owe something to Charlie. He was a joyful warrior for our country. He loved America. He devoted himself tirelessly to making our country a better place." Vance had previously admitted Kirk originally advocated for him to become Trump's running mate in the 2024 election. He acknowledged the arrest of alleged shooter Tyler Robinson and added: “We have to talk about this incredibly destructive movement of left-wing extremism that has grown up over the last few years and, I believe, is part of the reason why Charlie was killed by an assassin's bullet. “We're going to talk about how to dismantle that and how to bring real unity, real unity, that can only come when we tell the truth. And everybody knows that they can speak their mind about the issues of the day without being cut down by a murderer's gun.” Read More: All the celebrities who support Donald Trump Read More: Police prep for 'high-threat' Trump state visit amid fears of Charlie Kirk 'copycat' attack

Senator Josh Hawley, Charlie Kirk, and J.D. Vance in 2022. Picture: Getty

He continued: “He was a critical part of getting Donald Trump elected as president, getting me elected as vice president, and so much of our success over the last seven months is due to his efforts, his staffing, his support and his friendship. “I don't think that I'm alone in saying that Charlie was the smartest political operative I ever met.” The episode opened with a montage of Kirk speaking at various events, alongside images of him with his family, as well as Mr Kirk with Donald Trump and Vance. Text on a black background then read: “Dear Charlie, thank you.” He was also joined on the podcast by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr. Leavitt said: "Watching Charlie from a distance was so inspiring to me as a young conservative woman, and then I got to know him personally when I decided to run for Congress, and he was a tremendous supporter and friend." She added that she often thought of Kirk debating college students when taking questions from reporters in press briefings. Vance and his wife, Usha Vance, accompanied Erika Kirk and her husband's coffin Air Force Two from Salt Lake City to Phoenix last Thursday. He said he was worried Erika would "collapse with grief" otherwise.

“Erika asked me for advice on how she should tell her children that their father had been murdered, she asked my wife how to tell her beautiful kids that their father and my dear, very dear friend is no longer with us. “And as she was doing it, there were people dancing on that father's grave." Kirk's alleged assassin Tyler Robinson, 22, was arrested on Friday following a two-day manhunt. He is to confess to the assassination, but FBI director Kash Patel revealed on Monday they had found new DNA evidence linking him to the crime. A memorial service for the close Donald Trump ally has been scheduled for Sunday September 21 in the state of Arizona. The US President is set to attend the event being held in State Farm Stadium next week. The American Football ground has a capacity of more than 60,000 – which can be extended by and extra 10,000 for bigger events. Kirk’s right-wing organisation Turning Point invited his supporters to celebrate the "remarkable life and enduring legacy" of the conservative activist. Details about a private service for friends and family expected to follow the largescale event have yet to emerge.

Join us in celebrating the remarkable life and enduring legacy of Charlie Kirk, an American legend.



The morning of Sunday, September 21, at State Farm Stadium, home of the Arizona Cardinals, in Glendale, AZ.https://t.co/t0KIbEbhaP pic.twitter.com/KNM2xFNvUi — Turning Point USA (@TPUSA) September 13, 2025