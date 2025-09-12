Vice President JD Vance, right, Second Lady Usha Vance, center, and Erika Kirk deplane Air Force Two. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

JD Vance has escorted Charlie Kirk's casket aboard Air Force Two, while his wife Usha Vance supported Kirk's widow, Erika.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Vice President JD Vance, right, Second Lady Usha Vance, center, and Erika Kirk. Picture: Alamy

Images show Kirk's wife and mother of his two children dressed in all black as she holds the hand of Mrs Vance for support. Donald Trump revealed earlier that he had a lengthy phone call with Kirk's wife, saying she was "absolutely devastated". Speaking to reporters from the South Lawn of the White House today, Trump said: “I spoke to Erika, his wife. And we had a long talk. And she’s devastated. She is absolutely devastated, as you can imagine." Kirk and his wife began dating in 2019 and married in 2021. They share two children together. President Trump confirmed he will be attending Kirk's funeral, which he believes will take place next weekend. "I think I have an obligation to do it," he said.

The casket containing the body of Charlie Kirk is removed from Air Force Two. Picture: Alamy

The casket was moved from Air Force Two at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. Picture: Alamy