JD Vance escorts Charlie Kirk's casket aboard Air Force Two as wife supports Kirk's widow
JD Vance has escorted Charlie Kirk's casket aboard Air Force Two, while his wife Usha Vance supported Kirk's widow, Erika.
Kirk's body was flown on Air Force Two from Salt Lake City, Utah, to Arizona where it is believed he will be buried.
The Conservative activist was fatally shot while speaking at an event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday.
Before takeoff, Vance was seen with several military service members carrying the casket into the plane.
Hours earlier in Salt Lake City, Vance personally escorted the flag-draped casket onto the plane alongside military service members.
The Vice President and his family travelled aboard the aircraft, along with Kirk's widow Erika.
Images show Kirk's wife and mother of his two children dressed in all black as she holds the hand of Mrs Vance for support.
Donald Trump revealed earlier that he had a lengthy phone call with Kirk's wife, saying she was "absolutely devastated".
Speaking to reporters from the South Lawn of the White House today, Trump said: “I spoke to Erika, his wife. And we had a long talk. And she’s devastated. She is absolutely devastated, as you can imagine."
Kirk and his wife began dating in 2019 and married in 2021. They share two children together.
President Trump confirmed he will be attending Kirk's funeral, which he believes will take place next weekend.
"I think I have an obligation to do it," he said.
FBI officials in the Salt Lake City office announced a $100,000 (£73,000) reward in exchange for information leading to the identification of the shooter - who is still at large.
Father-of-two Kirk was shot in the neck 20 minutes into the student-sponsored event in Utah.
Kirk, who was known for holding outdoor debates on campuses across the US, was responding to a question from an audience member about mass shootings when a shot rang out.
Graphic footage shared online shows Kirk sustained a serious injury to his neck. Spectators can be seen screaming and running away after the shot was fired.
He was rushed away to hospital, but hours later it was announced that he had died from his injuries.