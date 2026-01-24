US Vice President JD Vance has again unleashed upon European allies, insisting that they are failing to tackle mass migration and defence. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

US Vice President JD Vance has again unleashed upon European allies, insisting that they are failing to tackle mass migration and defence.

Amid the tensions which have drawn a focus on the future of NATO, the Vice President said that it does care about the alliance and wants European nations to have the ability to defend itself if they were invaded. "We love Europe so much, we’re actually demanding that they do what their own leadership refuses to do, which is look after themselves and be smarter," he said. Vance's comments come after a furious reaction from both Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and veteran Prince Harry over Trump's comments that European forces stayed "off the front lines" during the Afghanistan war. In an interview with Fox News on Thursday, Trump said: "I've always said, will they be there if we ever needed them? That's really the ultimate test, and I'm not sure of that." "We've never needed them,' he said. "They'll say they sent some troops to Afghanistan ... and they did, they stayed a little back, a little off the frontlines." In contrast, 'we've been very good to Europe and to many other countries', Trump said, referencing the US, but added: 'It has to be a two-way street.' It isn't the first time that Vance has hit out at Europe. The Vice President made a stir just weeks into the second Trump administration, as he unleashed on the continental allies during a speech at the Munich Security Conference in February 2025. He hit out at Brussels for shutting down social media over hateful content as well as Germany for "raids against its own citizens" for posting anti-feminist comments.