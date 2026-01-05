The suspect in a hammer attack on the Ohio home of US Vice President JD Vance has been identified as a transgender woman from an affluent family.

Read More: China and Russia demand Trump release Maduro as captured Venezuelan president appears in US court

Both of DeFoor's parents are understood to be registered Democrats.

The Cincinnati-native grew up in the upmarket Hyde Park neighbourhood in a $1.3 million home with their surgeon father, William, and paediatrician mother, Catherine.

DeFoor is understood to have attended an elite $27,000-per-year Catholic high school, and has reportedly transitioned to female and changed their name to Julia.

William D DeFoor, 26, was charged with obstructing official business, criminal damaging or endangering, criminal tresspass and vandalism after the overnight break-in at the $1.4 million mansion in Cincinnati .

Vance posted on X: "I appreciate everyone's well wishes about the attack at our home. As far as I can tell, a crazy person tried to break in by hammering the windows. I'm grateful to the secret service and the Cincinnati police for responding quickly.

"We weren't even home as we had returned already to DC."

The Vances split their time between Ohio and Washington DC, with them owning property in the capital as well as being able to live at the traditional Naval Observatory home next to the White House.

The Vice President and his family were out of town at the time of the attack.

When an officer informed the suspect of his rights, DeFoor responded: "I don't know," according to the arrest report.

DeFoor also allegedly vandalised a Secret Service car on their way up the home's driveway.

No motive has been released.

DeFoor has been accused of trashing property before - having pleaded guilty in April to two counts of vandalism after causing more than $2,000 worth of damage to an interior design company, court records show.

He was sentenced to treatment at a mental health facility for two years and was required to pay $5,550 in damages.

DeFoor will be arraigned at Hamilton County Municipal Court on Tuesday.