The Vice President was told 'you're killing children' as a heckler interrupted his "fireside chat".

U.S. Vice President JD Vance hit back at a heckler and issued the pope a stern warning during a Turning Points USA event. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

JD Vance has fumed at a heckler after he was interrupted during an on-stage event, in which he issued a stern warning to Pope Leo XIV amid the pontiff's row with President Donald Trump.

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VP Vance getting heckled at TPUSA event



“You’re killing children!” pic.twitter.com/1rPZzghChb — Acyn (@Acyn) April 14, 2026

He added: “Excuse me sir. Right now you’re seeing more humanitarian aid than it has at any time in the past five years.” Vance also told the audience: “I recognise that young voters do not love the policy we have in the Middle East, OK… I understand.” It comes as Trump doubled down on his attacks on the Pope in a new series of posts on social media. In the latest string of posts, he asked for someone to "please tell Pope Leo... that for Iran to have a Nuclear Bomb is absolutely unacceptable" and went on to claim that Iran has killed "at least 42,000" protesters over the last two months. It comes after he bizarrely claimed that he thought an AI image depicting himself as Jesus Christ “was me as a doctor” before he piled on yet more criticism of Pope Leo. Vance, who converted to Catholicism in 2019, has sided with the president over the pontiff amid the row. Responding to the feud during the Turning Point event, Vance said: “There are certainly things the pope has said I disagree with.”

Trump posted this AI image featuring the pope and himself. Picture: Truth Social