JD Vance, left, has defended ICE's arrest of a five-year-old boy. Picture: Getty/Columbia Heights Public Schools

By Jacob Paul

JD Vance has claimed ICE agents were saving a five-year-old boy from freezing to death as he defended the child’s arrest in Minneapolis.

A shameful image of Liam Ramos being seized by ICE agents as he returned home from school on Thursday has sparked widespread outrage amid the Trump Administration's immigration crackdown, with tensions still rumbling following the death of Renee Good, 37. The five-year-old was detained alongside his dad Adrian Alexander Conejo Arias in Minneapolis, with the boy allegedly being used as "bait" to lure in his dad. Defending the arrest, Vice President JD Vance asked: "So the story is that ICE detained a five-year-old? Well, what are they supposed to do? "Are they supposed to let a five-year-old child freeze to death? Are they not supposed to arrest an illegal alien in the United States of America?" But Vance has admitted that images of the child's arrest are still "terrible" and "heartbreaking".

Liam was seized by ICE agents on Thursday. Picture: Columbia Heights Public Schools

“It’s traumatic for the kids,” he said at a press conference in Minneapolis on Thursday. He added: “I can recognise that, and I can recognise that we’ve got to support these kids while, on the other hand, saying that just because you’re a parent doesn’t mean that you get complete immunity from law enforcement.” Marc Prokosch, the family’s attorney, has denied that Mr Arias is an “illegal alien”. He says there is an active asylum case and shared paperwork proving the father and son had arrived in the US at a port of entry, meaning an official crossing point. There was no deportation order made against them, he insists, adding: “The family did everything they were supposed to in accordance with how the rules have been set out.” “They did not come here illegally. They are not criminals,” he said. A fundraiser to “Help Bring 5-Year-Old Liam Home” has since hit nearly $200k as of Friday morning.

Protesters demonstrate against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) after Renee Good, who was fatally shot by an ICE officer. Picture: Getty