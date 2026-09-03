Vance insists no Iran peace until regime stops attacking ships in Strait of Hormuz
The Vice President took questioned about the ongoing conflict in the White House Press Room on Thursday
U.S. Vice President JD Vance on Thursday said the United States is investigating an airstrike that Iran says struck a wedding party in Iran.
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"We're investigating it because obviously we care. We want to know," Vance told reporters during a White House press briefing.
"If we do make mistakes, again, this is a big difference between us and Iran, when our military makes mistakes, they learn from them to try to get better from them," Vance added.
Iranian officials say four people died and nearly 70 were wounded by a strike that hit a home during a wedding. Iranian state TV reported on Thursday that a fifth person, a 22-year-old woman, had since died in hospital.
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The U.S. military has said it was aware of the Iranian reports but that it "never targets civilians".
The Vice President, who was taking questions from the press after the resignation of White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, also suggested that no peace talks will be held with Iran under current conditions.
Vance told reporters that the United States does not plan to hold talks with Iran unless Tehran stops attacking commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.
"They've got to stop. It's that simple," he said.