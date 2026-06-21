He hailed the first set of talks as a "historic meeting", declaring that President Donald Trump had asked him to "turn over a new leaf" with Iran

US Vice President JD Vance speaks prior to a quadrilateral meeting between the United States, Iran, Pakistan and Qatar at the Burgenstock luxury hotel complex overlooking Lake Lucerne, Switzerland, on June 21, 2026. Picture: Getty

By Rebecca Henrys

JD Vance has promised that the United States will "transform our relationship with the people of Iran" if the leadership stops being a driver of regional instability and their abandons nuclear ambitions.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The US Vice President is in Switzerland to help with negotiations with the Iranian leadership, as well as Pakistan and Qatar, in a bid to stop Tehran from pursuing a nuclear weapons programme. He hailed the first set of talks as a "historic meeting", declaring that President Donald Trump had asked him to "turn over a new leaf" with Iran. The negotiations are part of a wider approach to bring the conflict to a close. Read more: Trump: Starmer 'will resign' as Prime Minister after 'failing badly' on immigration and energy Read more: Iran closes Strait of Hormuz over 'ceasefire violations' by US and Israel

Us President's son-in-law Jared Kushner (L) and US President's special envoy Steve Witkoff stand prior to a quadrilateral meeting between the United States, Iran, Pakistan and Qatar. Picture: URS FLUEELER / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

Mr Vance said: "What the President has asked us to do is turn over a new leaf, to transform our relationship with the people of Iran and to extend an outstretched hand that says to the people of Iran that if your leadership is willing to give up being a driver of regional instability, if they are willing to give up nuclear weapons ambitions for the long term, then the United States is willing to fundamentally transform our relationship with that country. "That is certainly our goal. "We've already made great progress over just the last few hours, and I expect that we'll make additional progress in the hours to come." It follows a framework agreed by both the US and Iran last week, providing negotiators with a 60-day window to reach a conclusion on the technical details. Despite this, the first days of the agreement have been littered with heavy exchange of fire in Lebanon between Israel and the Iranian-backed militant group Hezbollah.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif greet each other before the start of a quadrilateral meeting. Picture: Nathan Howard-Pool/Getty Images

On Saturday, Trump hailed the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz as a "win", adding that ships are flowing through the waterway as "nobody has ever seen before". Shortly after this, Iranian state media reported that its country's leadership had closed the Strait, citing "ceasefire violations" by both the US and Israel. It said that the closure was the "first step" in response to what it described as breaches of commitments and warned that further measures would be taken if "aggression" continued. Mr Vance continued: "I think that the President of the United States and the United States of America have done more to stop the conflict in Lebanon than any government anywhere in the world over the last few months, and we're going keep on working towards it. "As I think a lot of you appreciate, peace is never easy. Peace always requires a little bit of work. It always requires a little bit of give and take. "But the President is committed not just to peace between the United States and Iran, the President is committed to a regional peace, which is why we're here working so hard to settle our issues."

As JD Vance was celebrating the steps being taken by the US and Iranian leadership in Switzerland to bring the conflict to a close, Trump was sharing social media posts threatening Iran. Picture: Truth Social