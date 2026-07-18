Vice-President JD Vance has been mocked after suggesting that former President Joe Biden ate ice cream in a suggestive manner.

Vice-President Vance made the bizarre comment while appearing on The Joe Rogan Experience, insinuating that the Democrat's staff were having him eat the frozen treat in that manner on purpose.

Vance said: "The thing I couldn't get over Biden is, is just bad staff work, man. The way that he ate ice cream.

"I mean, it's like, you know, we could bring some of this stuff up, but it's like they would get him eating ice cream in the most ridiculous, suggestive way imaginable."

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