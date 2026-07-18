VP JD Vance mocked for suggesting Joe Biden ate ice cream in a 'suggestive manner'
Vice-President JD Vance has been mocked after suggesting that former President Joe Biden ate ice cream in a suggestive manner.
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Vice-President Vance made the bizarre comment while appearing on The Joe Rogan Experience, insinuating that the Democrat's staff were having him eat the frozen treat in that manner on purpose.
Vance said: "The thing I couldn't get over Biden is, is just bad staff work, man. The way that he ate ice cream.
"I mean, it's like, you know, we could bring some of this stuff up, but it's like they would get him eating ice cream in the most ridiculous, suggestive way imaginable."
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After the episode of the popular podcast aired, many suggested that the interpretation was instead down to Vance.
Host of rival podcast, Pod Save America, Dan Pfeiffer posted on X, saying, "J.D. Vance thinks about s*x when watching Joe Biden eat ice cream."
One user bluntly reacted: "JD is a very weird dude…"
Vance has been plagued with allegations of weirdness throughout his term.
During the 2024 presidential election campaign, a fake quote which was falsely attributed to his Hilbilly Elegy memoir went viral.
The quote, which never appeared in the book, suggested that the then-candidate had admitted to having sex with his couch while growing up in middle America.
Despite the falsehood, many took the quote at face value, with it being a popular attack point for Democrats against the one-time Senator for Ohio.