He said the response to Henry's death should be "righteous anger”

The Vice President claimed Henry would still be alive if Europeans had "stood their ground against the politics of self-hatred and the mass invasion of migrants". Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

JD Vance has claimed Henry Nowak would still be alive if Europe had tightened its grip on the "mass invasion of migrants".

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Henry was killed in Southampton in December. Picture: Handout

"He should still be alive today, and he would be if the last few generations of European elites had stood their ground against the politics of self-hatred and the mass invasion of migrants, many of whom despise the West and the people who love it." Vance added: "Henry was far from the first to so needlessly lose his life, and I fear he won’t be the last. "Each time a life like his is lost, the proper response – the only response – is righteous anger. "One of the most important things the Trump administration has proven to the world is that stopping the flow of mass migration and defending national sovereignty is a matter of political will and leadership. Anything else is an excuse."

"It is because we love the West that we want to preserve it. We love our civilization. We love our country. We love our children. "And nobody—nobody—should ever die the way that Henry Nowak died. May God comfort those who loved him, and may God rest his soul." Henry's family earlier called for "common sense" after his death sparked a political row and an evening of protests in Southampton earlier this week. His father Mark and stepmother Katie, and sister met with Sir Keir Starmer on Thursday which the Prime Minister described as a "profoundly humbling" experience.

Mark Nowak and Katie Woodcock, the father and stepmother of Henry Nowak, leaving number 10 Downing Street. Picture: Alamy